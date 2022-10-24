DWTS Season 31 Week 6 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Here is your live recap of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 week six, Michael Bublé night — and the crooner himself is both performing and guest-judging this week. The dance styles and songs are listed below and follow along as we recap the judges’ comments and scores, but be warned of spoilers.
The Dance Styles & Song List
- Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You” by Michael Bublé
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “Fever” by Michael Bublé
- Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)” by Michael Bublé
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me” by Michael Bublé
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé
- Actor Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé
- Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me” by Michael Bublé
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Hollywood” by Michael Bublé
- Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Michael Bublé
- Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Home” by Michael Bublé
“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.
