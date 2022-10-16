‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Predictions: Who Will Go Home This Week?

Celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 are well into their time on the show going into the two-night special, which airs on Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18.

While there are never sure things when it comes to eliminations, some celebrities are more likely than others to go home at the end of the episode.

Couples who are least likely to go home are those that have been on the top of the leaderboard each week. Even if they ended up in the bottom two, unless they were in the bottom two together, the judges would likely save them.

Couples that are likely completely safe from elimination are Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Which Couples Could Be Sent Home This Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

If the pattern that has held for the most recent three episodes continues, then Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan will be sent home on Monday night.

Every time a couple has appeared in the bottom two so far this season, they have gone home the next episode. That doesn’t mean that will always be what is going to happen, however.

Of course, couples who have been at the bottom of the leaderboard like Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki have a chance of being in the bottom two and being sent home. They’ve been hovering near or at the bottom in terms of judge scores, but their fans are coming through and voting them into the next round of the competition.

Other couples who may be in jeopardy because of consistently lower scores are Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach and Vinny and Koko.

When it comes to what fans think, in a Reddit thread, many said they believe Trevor will for sure be sent home. Other than Trevor, some fans said they believe the second couple sent home will be Jessie James Decker or Joseph.

Some went as far as to say they think Selma Blair will be sent home, though she has not been in the bottom two so far. One person believes Selma could “gracefully bow out” of the competition. Blair has multiple sclerosis, and she has been open about how hard the competition has been on her.

“I could see Selma learning one more dance and bowing out gracefully Monday in lieu of 2 distinct dances and the marathon runs. She’s been doing great but looks increasingly beat up in her intro packages,” they wrote.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Winner Predictions: Who Will Take Home the Mirrorball Trophy?

It’s still anyone’s game at this point in the competition, as it is so early. If the top of the leaderboard holds, fans may think that means Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, or Gabby Windey were sure things, but the viewer votes matter.

Last season, Iman Shumpert hovered at the bottom to mid-level on the leaderboard throughout the competition, but he came away with the win over JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots, who were always near the top. It’s possible someone like Joseph Baena or Trevor Donovan could play the same role in season 31.