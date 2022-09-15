Erin Napier Celebrates ‘Home Town’ Milestone

Season 6 of “Home Town” has wrapped filming! Host Erin Napier celebrated the milestone in an Instagram post on September 13, 2022.

“Me, @malraz, my mama’s Anne Klein earrings from 1991, and the LAST REVEAL OF SEASON 6 PART 2, coming in hot! #hgtvhometown,” the HGTV star captioned a selfie with Mallorie Rasberry.

Fans of the series will recognize Rasberry for her do-it-yourself skills and as a co-owner of Laurel Mercantile.

“Home Town” follows Ben and Erin Napier as they renovate houses around their community of Laurel, Mississippi. The current season, which began in December 2021, has been on a hiatus since April 2022, with new episodes expected later this year.

The series has become one of the network’s biggest hits, with the first half of season 6 garnering more than 23 million viewers, HGTV reported.

“After this level of ratings performance, we know that Ben and Erin fans will be happy to hear the news that we are either in production or post-production on 13 new ‘Home Town’ episodes that will premiere later this year and air into 2023,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala said in a press release. “‘Home Town’ continues to be a hit for so many reasons, but mostly because the Napiers are a beautiful family whose love for their small town lifestyle, neighbors and community — and their belief in the small businesses that support all of that — are truly aspirational. We continue to be surprised and delighted by Ben and Erin and look forward to what they tackle next.”

To tide over fans, Erin shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

“I never take pictures at work but these wardrobe photos will have to hold y’all over till season 6 of #hgtvhometown returns later this year!” Erin previously captioned a carousel on Instagram. “For those who have asked, we are not on a break from filming, we are busy bees working on 5 houses at the moment. Here are some tiny hints at what’s to come.”

The Napiers Are Their Own Clients in a Season 6 Episode of ‘Home Town’

The Napiers will be their own clients in an upcoming episode. As the couple previously revealed to Heavy, they transformed their “little getaway house out in the country.”

“We call it a vacation house because we never leave Laurel, and so it’s our, this is our vacation house,” explained Ben.

They previously revealed to People that they have no plans to move out of their current “dream house,” where they live with their daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 1.

For this reveal, they surprised their mothers. “The producers don’t know this, but our moms saw it a few weeks ago and they were like ‘There’s no way. There’s no way you’re going to finish this on time,’” Ben previously told Heavy.

Rasberry will be among the couple’s friends who got to see the finished product as they moved in furniture.

“They haven’t seen it since we started it,” the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” star added. “We brought them in and gave them a tour when we bought the house and they’re going to come … bring in furniture. We’re going to put them to work and they’re gonna help us move furniture and stuff. And so they’ll get to see it then.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Join the Napiers on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Fellow HGTV star Jenny Marrs, who is currently filming season 4 of “Fixer to Fabulous,” commented, “Last reveal!!??!! I’m so jealous. Hahaha! Congratulations!! [clapping emojis]”

Erin responded, “crawling across that finish line!”

Jenny and her husband Dave are joining the Napiers on the upcoming second season of “Home Town Takeover.”

“Here we go again!” Erin announced on Instagram. “Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2, and Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity. BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

