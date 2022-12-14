DWTS Pros Mourn the Unimaginable Loss of Dance Family Member

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning the loss of someone close to their inner circle. On December 14, 2022, TMZ reported that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide.

Boss was on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008, finishing in second place. From 2014 through 2022, he served as the DJ on “Ellen,” getting everyone up and dancing every single show.

Boss turned 40 on September 29, 2022, and celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Allison Holker, just days before he died. He is survived by Holker and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia..

After the news was confirmed in a statement from Holker, several pros from DWTS shared their sincerest condolences and their overall heartbreak on social media.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” Holker told People magazine.

Several Pros Shared Heartfelt Messages on Social Media Following Boss’ Death

The tributes for Boss started pouring in on Wednesday morning.

“RIP my friend. Sending so much love and healing to @alisonholker and kids. There are no words. We love you,” Witney Carson wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“May you forever be dancing in heaven and wearing that smile that lit up the world,” pregnant pro Jenna Johnson said.

“There just aren’t the right words for this morning heartbreaking news. No amount of thoughts and prayers can make it better. Our dance community just lost one of its brightest lights. A woman lost her soul mate, and babies lost their Daddy. Heavy however, gained an angel. A Boss one at that,” new mom Sharna Burgess shared. She also shared the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“My heart is hurting hearing this news,” pregnant pro Lindsay Arnold wrote on her IG Stories. “Absolutely devastating. My prayers and love go out to @allisonholker and the entire boss family.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” Alan Bersten said. “Not only a legend in the dance world, but the entire world knew his name. RIP.”

“I’ve been trying to process and find the words but I can’t. Twitch was the light in every room he walked into. I would watch him go out of his way to say hi to every single person and his kindness was immeasurable. His heart was made of pure gold and he just had the ability to make everyone feel special. The world hurts today and I will miss you dearly. Rest in peace Twitch. I am praying for you, Allison, your babies and the family,” Koko Iwasaki posted on her Instagram Stories along with a photo of Boss.

“My heart breaking for @sir_twitch_alot @allisonholker and their beautiful family,” retired DWTS pro Cheryl Burke captioned an Instagram photo of her with Boss. “Twitch, thank you for representing the dance world with such positivity and grace but more importantly, as a human being, thank you for being so joyful inspirational and for always putting a smile on my face. May your soul rest in peace my friend.”

“I’m at a loss for words… I wrote few paragraphs and deleted everything because it’s all so irrelevant right now. I have so much to say, but I just want to hold on to the memories I have and not try to wrap my head around this,” former DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy wrote. “Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss was the only man I’ve met in the entire industry who was loved by absolutely everyone. This makes no sense at all…. Rest easy my friend.”

Judges & Troupe Members Also Shared Messages About Boss

Several more tributes have been filling up social media.

“Actually at a loss for words.. Such a beautiful soul gone way too soon. Rest easy, friend,” Hayley Erbert posted on her Instagram Stories.

“Rest in peace and power. Gone too soon,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories. She penned a much lengthier tribute on her Instagram feed.

“Heart broken to wake up to the news that this beautiful soul is no longer in this world with us. He was a special one. A good man, a husband, an artist, a dancer, an entertainer, a bright light… He was extraordinary. He could do anything and he did it with a joy and grace and some swagger. Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen… like I don’t want to exhale, hoping that maybe if I don’t exhale, that someone will correct this horrible mistake. And all will be okay again. My prayers are joining with all the other prayers going out to @allisonholker and your family… sending them love and so much support. @sir_twitch_alot … May I say…

Thank you for being a man who led with grace. A cool presence in a world full of tightly wound up folks…and unfulfilled artists pursuing their dreams.

It always seemed like you were sharing your successes with us all. And that’s a very special thing. And I know that I am not alone when I say that you gave me so much hope. You were one of the things that always seemed right in this world. I loved when you hosted @theellenshow . You made it all look so easy. There was a poetry to you. I remember that before I even met you, I wrote a concept of a show built around you because your presence on SYTYCD was so special. You will be missed. And I’m so sad I won’t get to see your future unfold as it should have, opening more and more doors for others in your wake. But I can say with certainty, you made this world a better place. That smile.

That grace.

That style.

That immense being that is and always will be your spirit. May you soar and rest in peace and power.”

Derek Hough was unable to put his feelings and emotions into words, simply leaving a broken heart emoji on his Instagram Stories and nothing more.

