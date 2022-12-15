Fans Think tWitch’s Recent Instagram Post May Have Been a ‘Goodbye’ to His Kids

The sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss on December 14, 2022, has left the world in shock. The former “Ellen” DJ and “So You Think You Can Dance” star died by suicide in a motel near his home in Encino, California, according to TMZ.

Boss, 40, was married to professional dancer Allison Holker and had three young children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. In the days leading up to his death, Boss had been very active on social media. He had posted a photo in honor of his 9-year wedding anniversary with Holker on December 10, 2022. The next day, he and Holker shared a joint post; a video of themselves dancing in front of a Christmas tree.

Several fans have been scrolling through Boss’ Instagram feed, looking at the memories that he’d chosen to share in the weeks leading up to his death. There’s one post in particular, a sort of ode to his three children, that has caught the attention of many fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Boss Said He Was Getting Emotional Looking Back at Old Photos of His Kids

On October 27, 2022, Boss shared an Instagram post that was a slideshow of his three kids.

“Boss fam kids edition. And yes tears were starting to stream as I was looking through these photos. They grow up too fast,” Boss captioned the post, which he tagged as a “#tbt.”

A few people have commented on the post since Boss’ death was confirmed and a few think that he may have posted it as a goodbye to his babies.

“Were you really saying good bye?” one person wondered in the comments section.

“I believe so,” someone responded.

“I think so too! Minnie Riperton wrote and sang this song. He stopped it right before it said. ‘I see the pain,'” another Instagram user added.

Boss Shared a Post About ‘Togetherness’ Days Before His Death

On December 8, 2022, Boss shared a video that was taken at home with his wife and their three children.

“Our favorite part about the holiday season is the feeling of togetherness,” he captioned the video, which showed the family decorating a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday. Dozens of fans commented on this post after Boss’ death.

“I just can’t wrap my head around this sad news. My poor brother! What could drive you to such desperate measures to escape the pain you were in. Outwardly, you seemed to have it all. My heart aches for Twitch and his family. God bless them,” one person wrote.

“Just goes to show, no matter how happy someone looks, and how wonderful their kids and family are, you just never know what is going on inside someone’s head. May you RIP you kind man,” someone else said.

A few additional details about Boss’ death have been reported, including that he left home without his vehicle and wouldn’t answer any of his wife’s phone calls. According to TMZ, Boss checked into a motel with nothing but a small bag.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

READ NEXT: Dad-to-Be Val Chmerkovskiy Pens Heartbreaking Caption: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This’