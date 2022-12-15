Dad-to-Be Val Chmerkovskiy Pens Heartbreaking Caption: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This’

Val Chmerkovskiy shared an Instagram post after hearing that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died. The news was first reported by TMZ on December 14, 2022, and later confirmed by Boss’ wife, Allison Holker.

Several people from “Dancing With the Stars” knew Boss, who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” more than a decade ago, and shared messages following the tragic news.

A few people in the DWTS world may have been closer to Boss, 40, or personally worked with him in the industry. Some of these people left lengthier tributes to Boss on social media, sharing what they knew about Boss, their experience with him, and their love for him and his family. One of those people was Chmerkovskiy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chmerkovskiy Shared a Video of Boss on Instagram

Like many of the other dancers who have posted about Boss’ death, Chmerkovskiy couldn’t believe that Boss had died — and he said as much in his tribute.

“To a man that had touched so many with his beautiful spirit and infectious smile. Rest in peace my friend, I hope you finally found it,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“You were an example for me and so many of us trying to make our little fifteen minutes into a two hour special in this strange and at times brutal world of entertainment. You were the example not solely because of the success you had but the grace with which you carried it. You did it without stepping over anyone without switching up or selling out. You were kind, always thoughtful, and always kept it one hundred thousand. That’s why as a community we loved you,” he added.

“You were exactly the representation we wanted and we’re proud to have. Always checking in when you saw I, or my family, was going through stuff always offered help, and sometimes gave it without even asking. You will be dearly missed, you will be ferociously celebrated for years to come, and I just hope you knew how much you were loved before you went. The ones that smile the brightest may be the ones that hurt the most. I can’t believe I’m writing this,” he concluded.

Chmerkovskiy’s Wife Also Posted About Boss

Both Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson were deeply saddened to hear of Boss’ death. They have both worked on DWTS with Holker and they both know Boss very well, especially Johnson who also appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Johnson sent out a wish that Boss would be “dancing in heaven” and “wearing that smile that lit up the world.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together in January 2023. Over the past couple of months, they have been posting tributes to loved ones lost, which seem to be getting more frequent in recent weeks. For example, Chmerkovskiy posted on his Instagram Stories when Kirstie Alley — a former DWTS competitor — died. And Johnson recently mourned the loss of her niece, Lennon.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

