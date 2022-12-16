tWitch’s Mom Releases Heartbreaking Statement Following His Shocking Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 12, 2022.

According to TMZ, the first outlet to report the shocking news, Boss was found dead in a motel room not too far from his Encino home. The 40-year-old entertainer checked into the motel for just one night, and carried with him a small bag. The next day, Boss was found with a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

On December 15, 2022, Boss’ mom, Connie Boss Alexander, took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message about her son and to thank those who have been sending their love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Boss’ Mom Said She Loves Her Son ‘to Eternity’

Three days after Boss died, his mom took a moment to thank the public for their thoughts and prayers. She admitted, however, that she is having a hard time processing the incredible loss.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer,” Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories. Her post has since expired.

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she continued, adding a blue heart and the broken heart emoji.

Alexander is the second family member to speak out publicly about Boss’ death. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker released a statement to People magazine shortly after the news was confirmed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said, in part.

Boss’ Mom Wished Him a Happy 40th Birthday on Instagram in September

Alexander penned a touching tribute to her son in honor of his 40th birthday in September 2022.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOOBOO! (I get to use it at each milestone don’t fuss at me) Scrolling through, realizing any picture is inadequate to describe the happiness and pride I feel on today. All the professional accomplishments not withstanding, what strikes me more is the man you have become…from a son and brother, to a husband and father.. I couldn’t have envisioned a better journey.. Not always easy but oh the outcome is….everything!” she wrote.

“I thank God for the gift of you and for the #40 years He has covered, protected and blessed you through! To all the tomorrows and the next 40…Let’s Go!” she added.

After Boss’ death, several people took to the comments section of that particular post, as well as a few others, to offer their condolences to Alexander.

Boss is survived by his family, including his mother, his wife, and his three young children.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

