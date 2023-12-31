Tyra Banks Shares Candid Photo Weeks After Turning 50

Tyra Banks was once one of the biggest supermodels in the world, but even she was insecure about her looks. The former “Dancing With the Stars” host opened up to fans weeks after turning 50 and shared that she used to dislike the side view of her face.

In a photo posted to Instagram in late December 2023, the modeling veteran posed to the side as she leaned by a door. “Back in the day, I wasn’t the biggest fan of my profile. But today I’m just like 🥳,” she wrote.

Banks turned 50 on December 4, 2023, she shared on Instagram.

Fans Were Stunned by Tyra Banks’ Comment About Her Looks

During her modeling heyday in the 1990s, Banks was known for her wide-set green eyes and high cheekbones. According to the Huffington Post, she made history in 1996 for a GQ photoshoot when she was the first Black woman ever on the cover. Banks was also a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and a Victoria’s Secret Angel for years.

After she posted about not liking her profile, some fans were stunned.

“Tyra but you are a whole supermodel😍,” one commenter wrote.

“MAM, you are TYRA BANKS!!!! Every angle is FIERCE!!! You set the bar!!!! Now WORKKKKKK!!!!! Lol,” another chimed in.

“It’s crazy to think that my crush since the 90’s and who I always believed was beautiful struggled with her own profile. Just goes to show that people deal with things differently. Thanks for sharing, makes me a bigger fan,” another wrote.

Others commiserated with Banks and praised her for being so real.

“Love how you embrace yourself. Inspires me to do the same. Don’t realize how much we criticize ourselves. I’m working on it!” one fan wrote to the former “America’s Next Top Model” host.

Tyra Banks Revealed She Had a Nose Job Early in Her Career

Banks was upfront with fans in her 2018 memoir “Perfect is Boring.” In her book, she shared that she underwent a nose job early in her career.

According to USA Today, Banks wrote, “I had a Pinocchio nose: It just kept growing. Though instead of growing long, it continued to grow left and right in the area between my eyes. And that spot felt itchy all the time.”

She revealed that she sought the advice of a doctor who promised “he could stop the itching and sculpt my nose with his philosophy — to preserve ethnic features.”

Banks elaborated in an interview with People. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she told the outlet. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery, I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

She also warned women to “stop judging” each other over what they do to feel better about themselves. “Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both,” Banks said. “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line.”

