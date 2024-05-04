Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Had a Major First at Age 50

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks marked a milestone when she turned 50 years old last December.

In a May 2024 interview with People magazine, the supermodel revealed that she celebrated her 50th birthday in Australia with friends, family, and a first-ever cocktail.

“My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” Banks told the outlet of her celebration. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time!” she shared.

But while she waited a full five decades to order an adult beverage, Banks quickly realized she wasn’t missing out on anything

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyra Banks Thinks Alcohol is ‘Nasty’

Banks has talked about her distaste for alcohol in the past. Her “America’s Next Top Model” co-star Nigel Barker also once told The Cut, “Tyra loves to eat, as do I. She doesn’t drink alcohol.”

Banks previously told Forbes that she felt “very lucky” to come out of the modeling industry unscathed because she doesn’t have an addictive personality.” I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it,” she said in 2011, per Delish.

While that sip of alcohol turned Banks off before she was even a teen, she did once admit that she sometimes ordered wine in public to pull off a sexier persona. “Every now and then I’ll order some wine at the table,” she once said, per Glamour.” I’ll only take two sips, but I’ll keep holding the glass because it makes me feel sexy, but I still don’t drink it because it still tastes kind of nasty to me.”

Banks’ opinion did not change when she tried an unidentified cocktail at her 50th birthday dinner. “It wasn’t worth it,” she told People magazine of her alcoholic drink. “I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

Tyra Banks Revealed Her Least Favorite Food

Banks doesn’t like the taste of alcohol, and there’s another “sexy” food she can’t stand either. In 2020, the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit model told Us Weekly she doesn’t like”raw oysters.”

As for foods and drinks she does love, Banks opened up in an episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s “Food Diaries” and shared that she can’t live without a strong cup of coffee. “I love me some coffee,” she said, adding that a bagel with whipped cream cheese goes well with it. She also said she likes to snack on corn chips, sesame bars, bean chips, cauliflower puffs, and natural licorice.

Banks also shared a trick she sometimes utilizes when ordering out. She told the outlet that she sometimes orders the exact same menu item from two different restaurants so she can compare the two dishes. “I do it with my son, I do it with my man, we line it up and we score the different restaurants with the same items,” she said of her at-home taste test.

Banks said the method helps her to decide where to order from next time. “One of them is always nasty,” she shared.

