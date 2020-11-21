Rumors Surrounding Tyra Banks’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Takeover Continue

Ever since Tyra Banks first stepped out into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom as host of the show, rumors about her role and her producing and hosting style have swirled around the internet. Many of those rumors have been declared false by Banks, but more seem to keep popping up.

Now, a source told OK Magazine that Banks is running the show completely and changing the staff, kicking out anyone who is loyal to the previous hosts of the show.

Of course, Banks has already said that many of the rumors surrounding her are false; she has previously said she thinks someone internally is starting the rumors or that they’ve been started by haters.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Tyra Banks said the rumors surrounding her and the Housewives were completely false and probably came from someone inside DWTS who doesn’t like her.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up.”

Banks has also said that she feels like people often push back on new things because they have a hard time with changes, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Banks is Reportedly Replacing Staff Loyal to Tom Bergeron

According to OK Magazine, a source said Banks has been replacing people on the show with her own team.

“When Tyra came on board, she brought a very small team with her,” the source told the magazine. “Basically, she inherited the team that had worked with former host Tom Bergeron for years. You can’t blame her for wanting to surround herself with her own people, staffers that see her vision and are loyal to Tyra.”

The source and other insiders said that staff have been trying to get on Banks’s good side because she’s a new executive producer on the show.

Banks Reportedly Works Hard to Gain Respect

According to the OK Magazine article, Banks has been working hard to gain the respect of the people working on the show, as she’s a new executive producer.

“It is never easy replacing someone in a job,” the source told OK Magazine. “Tyra has worked very hard to gain the respect and trust of what is essentially Tom’s team. However, there will always be a group of people that don’t like change and want to do things the old way.”

The source continued, “Let’s just say, that group won’t be around much longer.”

The article claims insiders have mentioned that “Carrie Ann Inaba is the new head of the Tyra fan club!”

As to how she deals with the hate she receives specifically, she told Extra that, “I don’t read it” and instead pays attention to the ratings.

“The ratings are so huge,” she said. “I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson. It is unprecedented how many people are coming to the show.”

The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 finale airs on Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

