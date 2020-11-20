‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Start Petition to Get Tyra Banks Removed as Host

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is set to wrap up in less than a week, and fans have now taken to a new way of trying to get new host Tyra Banks removed from the show.

Since Banks first walked into the ballroom, it seems there have been people who have been trying to get her removed from the role, citing what they felt was awkward hosting and odd fashion choices.

Now, fans are trying to appeal to the show directly, starting petitions on change.org to get Banks removed. Other fans have started petitions to bring back Tom Bergeron to host alongside Banks or bring back Bergeron and ex-host Erin Andrews and remove Banks completely.

Viewers Are Trying to Get Banks Fired

A petition on Change.org calls for the removal of Tyra Banks, but the petition isn’t as successful as the creators may have wanted it to be. At the time of writing, it has just over 1,000 signatures, though the number is growing.

“Remove Tyra Banks as the host,” the petition reads. “Restore Dancing With the Stars to its former glory.”

The petition was started two months ago and now has a goal of 1,500 signatures. Other petitions to change the hosting have garnered about the same amount of support and are not likely to have any effects on the show itself, especially as Banks serves as an executive producer.

Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Want to ‘Vote Off’ Tyra Banks

In addition to these petitions, fans of the dancing reality show have tweeted during episodes that they wish they could vote off Tyra Banks instead of removing any of the show’s contestants.

“Wish we could vote off Tyra and keep Johnny!!” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “Please, please vote off Tyra Banks. Somehow she thinks it’s about her. I can’t vote, still, from CA since we have been banned for some reason #DWTS”

More people chimed in on the matter, with one writing, “Can we vote #tyrabanks off @DancingABC? She makes me want to tune out every week with her obnoxious personality and horribly ugly costumes. It makes me question ABC for hiring her. LOVE #derekhough but not sure he can keep me watching having to see and hear Tyra every week.”

Banks, however, doesn’t let all of the hate she’s been receiving online throughout the season get to her, as she has said that she feels like people often push back on new things because they have a hard time with changes, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As to how she deals with the hate she receives specifically, she told Extra that, “I don’t read it” and instead pays attention to the ratings.

“The ratings are so huge,” she said. “I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson. It is unprecedented how many people are coming to the show.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 finale airs on Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

