‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Ask Show to ‘Dump’ Tyra Banks

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” who tuned in to the season 31 premiere were upset that the show chose to keep host Tyra Banks around, with some saying they don’t like her hosting style.

Banks took over on the show during season 29, filling the shoes of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were both hosts that were loved by fans.

The model has been a polarizing presence since she first started on the show, and some fans hoped that she would be let go after the show moved to Disney+.

Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ Banks

Some fans took to Twitter while the show was airing to share that they were still annoyed with Tyra Banks.

“#DWTS still can’t stand Tyra,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “It’s that time of year when I tweet about how much I hate Tyra as the host on #dwts. How does the host not know the title to the song they danced to?! And yes I may be bitter because it was Britney and she deserves better but come on!!”

“For heavens sake DUMP TYRA,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person wrote, “When you realize now that Dancing With the Stars is on Disney+ there are no commercials to get a break from Tyra talking. #DWTS.”

“Two hosts now and Tyra is still talking too much,” one person wrote. “What’s it gonna take? #LessTyraMoreAlfonso #DWTS.”

Another tweet reads, “Tyra seems awkward and toned down. I bet due to the #ANTM drama. and I’m here for it, she’s disgusting.”

Some Fans Think Banks Has Improved

Some people think Banks is doing a better job than she has in previous seasons.

“Tyra Banks doing better than other seasons co hosting with Alfonso Ribeiro #DWTS,” one person wrote. “I’m glad they are team tag already u feel it with them. I bet she needed a co-host to feel more better.”

Others thought she looked great.

“Tyra looks fantastic #dwts,” one tweet reads.

Some people thought the show just always needed two hosts.

“I am so happy there are 2 hosts again. Everything is already flowing so much better. It was never a Tyra issue, just simply that the show is set up for 2 hosts in order to thrive #DWTS,” one person wrote.

Alfonso Told Tom Bergeron About His DWTS Co-Hosting Gig Ahead of Time

Ribeiro has hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015 when he took over from Tom Bergeron. Now, Ribeiro is following in Bergeron’s footsteps once again, as Bergeron was the host of “Dancing With the Stars” until season 29 when Tyra Banks took over.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star shared that he spoke with Bergeron after agreeing to take over hosting duties.

Ribeiro spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premiere, and he shared what Bergeron said after he told him the news.

“We have talked,” he shared. “I wouldn’t say that he gave advice because [it would be] essentially the same advice he offered me when I was doing ‘America’s Funniest Videos,’ which was, ‘Be you.’ We have enough respect for each other that I wanted to talk to him as a friend. I wanted to let him know how it went down [with] all the love and respect that I have for Tom.”