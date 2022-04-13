Tyra Banks Seemingly Quits Twitter Following DWTS, ANTM Backlash

The Twitter account of “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks has seemingly disappeared after the supermodel faced backlash for her time on “America’s Next Top Model.”

At the time of writing on April 13, 2022, the link to Banks’s account takes users to a page that says “This account doesn’t exist.”

The change comes after an article written for Business Insider titled “Tyra Banks wanted ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to fix fashion. Now, some contestants say it was ‘psychological warfare’.” was published.

The writer of the piece, Kate Taylor, tweeted, “After I reached out for comment + fact check last week, Tyra Banks deleted her Twitter. (Could be unrelated! Who can say!).”

The article details the statements of people who competed on “America’s Next Top Model,” including those who say the show harmed their mental health.

Banks Could Be Out as Host of DWTS

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that “Dancing With the Stars” is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

According to an April 12, 2022 report by The Sun, Banks has been fired by the show after its historic move from ABC to Disney+ ahead of fall 2022’s season 31. The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

When it comes to who could take over that position, no official decision has been made, according to the source.

Banks Still Has an Instagram Account

At the time of writing, Banks still has an Instagram account where she is active. In one recent post, Banks shared photos from an advertising campaign on Instagram.

“When @KimCardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued,” Banks wrote. “And here we are! I haven’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before!”

In another post, Banks shared more images with the caption, “We back.”

The campaign is titled “Fits Everybody,” and it features Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Kim Kardashian, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

Some people took to the comment section of Banks’s post to talk about the supposed photoshop of the images.

“Second photo is me or the photoshop was way to much,” one person wrote. “I don’t get why they do this to us.”

Another person wrote, “Why they [retouched] your amazing body so much? No need to do that.”

“Why did they edit you so much,” another comment reads.

On Twitter, the photos also made the rounds with people calling out the supposed photoshop.

“Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?” one tweet reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

