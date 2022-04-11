Fans Are ‘Praying’ For DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke After Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is getting support from her fans after she shared an update about her personal life and meditation journey.

“I just wanted to hop on here and give you an update, it’s been a hell of a ride,” the 37-year-old professional dancer shared before talking about her journey with meditation and therapy.

She shared that she has been feeling vulnerable because she’s been forced to open up about things, including how she treats herself.

“I now have to learn to give myself grace and not judge my feelings. It’s been a lot, and I’ve learned that I have to not throw temper tantrums at myself like a kid, but I’ve also realized that for me, it shows that I am growing and that I am open to feeling,” Burke said while driving.

Burke has been sharing parts of her journey through her divorce with her followers on social media. She and Matthew Lawrence, to whom she was married for three years, filed for divorce in February 2022.

Fans Showed Support for Burke

After Burke posted the video, fans took to the comment section to share their support.

“Sending you lots of love, Cheryl,” one person commented.

Another said that they were praying for her.

“Sending lots of positive vibes and good thoughts your way,” another comment reads.

Many of the comments were encouraging Burke to stay strong through her personal journey and thanking her for sharing.

“Stay strong, Cheryl life can be pretty crazy sometimes but it never lasts forever!” one person wrote. “we make it through crazy times & move on to better happier things.”

Another person wrote, “Thank you for being transparent and honest. It’s not easy, but you’re on the right road. I really think highly of you and I admire you for who you are and what you’re doing. Thank you so much.”

Burke Called Her Divorce ‘Scary’

At the time of their divorce, court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that Burke filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Burke posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, which is where she married Lawrence in 2019.

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least,” Burke said in the video. “It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts, which means you’re not listening to your actual body.”

She added, “I’ve taken initiative, and my intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I’m feeling them.”

The caption of the video said, “I wanted to take a minute to talk about what’s going on lately…”

She also shared that her feelings about the divorce are “complicated.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

