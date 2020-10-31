Tyra Banks Responds to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Who Want Her Fired

This season of Dancing With the Stars premiered with a new host, and the choice has caused controversy for a number of fans who watch the show.

After the Villains Night episode, Banks spoke with Extra about all the rumors surrounding her and the backlash she has received since stepping onto the ballroom floor.

When it comes to the people who want her fired and the criticism she has received for taking over from longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Banks had a simple reply.

“You know what’s so crazy is I don’t read it,” she said of the criticism and the drama.

She also noted that ratings have improved since she’s been on the show. Those kinds of numbers mean it’s unlikely that Banks will be going anywhere in the near future.

Banks Does Not Pay Attention to the Criticism

Though she has received plenty of it, Banks said she does not pay attention to the criticism she receives online.

“You know, I think a lot of it, honestly, is just people don’t like change,” Banks added. “A lot of it is, you know, being skewed by individuals, and it is what it is, but at the same time, it’s like, the ratings are so huge!”

Banks added that in some demographics the ratings for Dancing With the Stars are up 71 percent over last year.

She said that since the ratings were so huge, she didn’t need to look at the hate.

“I just gotta keep going,” she added.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ratings Have Improved

Banks said that although she does not pay attention to the criticism she receives, she does pay attention to the important numbers for the show.

“The ratings are so huge,” she said. “I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson… It is unprecedented how many people are coming to the show.”

She said that she pays close attention to the numbers and likes to figure out the demographics of viewers and possibly find out why they’re watching the show each week.

“So I think what’s happening is that there’s some people going ‘I’m not happy about that,'” Banks added, referring to people talking about the show changing. “But I know the network is happy because they’re the business people and they’re the ones that chose me.”

Banks Also Responded to Rumors About Her Choosing the Cast

After Monday’s Villains’ Night episode of DWTS, Banks spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the rumors surrounding her, specifically the rumor that she banned anyone from the Real Housewives from being cast on the show.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up.”

In the interview with Extra, Banks added to this statement, saying that she has absolutely nothing to do with casting on DWTS.

“One of the highest-rated TV [shows] is Housewives, I want that on this show,” she added. “I used to host a TV show, a talk show, and movie stars did not get the ratings as much as reality television stars do.”

She said that since reality TV stars do get shows better ratings, she would, of course, want them on the show.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

