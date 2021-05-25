Val Chmerkovskiy Calls For Change on DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy is calling for a change to the show and the world of ballroom dancing in general. He would like to see more diversity and representation in the discipline and here’s why.

Chmerkovskiy Says ‘Representation Matters’

In a recent Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy opened up about his freestyle with partner Normani Kordei to close out season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They ended up finishing in third place behind David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, who took second place, and Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, who won.

Chmerkovskiy said he regretted the freestyle they did, but he’s still so “proud” of what they did and he wishes there was more diversity in the world of ballroom dancing.

“In the world of competitive Ballroom Dancing you rarely saw people of color compete. A few here and there, mere outliers, but not nearly as much representation as I felt was needed to broaden the ballroom world, move the needle, especially since so much of the style not just musically but in movement came from some sort of Afro inspired culture,” said Chmerkovskiy.

He added, “Representation matters. … by the fact that maybe a black girl somewhere would see someone that looked like her do a style they might of never considered. … Same way it was important to see a man dance for young boys watching, to see a Russian immigrant express his patriotism for all Americans watching, it was important to see a beautiful young woman of color do the waltz.”

Kordei Responded and Called It a ‘Pivotal Moment’ Of Her Life

Normani and Val’s Week 10 – Freestyle (Dancing with the Stars) 2017-05-25T13:00:36Z

On the post, Kordei replied to Chmerkovskiy’s post by calling it “one of the most pivotal moments” of her entire life. She called him the “best partner” and thanked him for “being careful” with her.

“This was so so so much deeper than the show. Thank you for being careful with me, protecting me, pushing me to my fullest and always being intentional,” said Kordei.

She continued:

Beyond the many faces that we saw in the audience were many young black girls watching and seeing themselves in me and you knew that this was important. What we presented the world were real experiences. I get emotional watching “freedom” because I desperately needed that moment in order to move past pain and trauma that I had been carrying. I don’t think you’ll ever understand that impact that you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. I can only imagine the lack of representation in these rooms that you’re speaking of but people of color can take on many styles as proven on the show and we can do it damn good. I’m talking my s*** for the both of us lol. You really helped me recognize that I was always fully equipped. I just needed the right partner to help navigate me. Your believe in me granted me access to it and exposed me to many many more possibilities, brother. I love you forever. I miss you and can’t believe it’s been four years.

Talk show host and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Sherri Shepherd (who also partnered with Chmerkovskiy) wrote to Kordei, “So beautifully expressed.”

Over the years, the show has had many people of color as celebrity contestants, but it wasn’t until season 19 that the first Black professional dancer was added when Keo Motsepe joined the troupe. Since then, Brandon Armstrong and Britt Stewart have also joined as pros.

When Stewart got her first chance to partner with a celebrity in season 29, she told “Entertainment Tonight” that it was “such an honor.”

“To be the first Black female pro is such an honor, and I definitely don’t take it lightly,” Stewart said. “Having this opportunity and position is just so beautiful. I’m so happy to take it on and also be a part of a show that celebrates diversity … I always felt celebrated — not just for my race, but for all of me.”

Despite being celebrated for who she is as a dancer and not just for her race, Stewart told “Good Morning America” that representation is a powerful tool.

“I think there’s a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position,” said Stewart, adding, “It gives all little Black girls … that feel like they don’t have that representation something to look at and something to reach for.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

