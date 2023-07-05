Val Chmerkovskiy Gets Reflective on Big Family 4th of July

This year, the Fourth of July was an especially meaningful one for “Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy. He took to his Instagram page several times throughout the day to share his perspective on what the day means to him, and “DWTS” fans loved what he had to say.

Val Chmerkovskiy Shared a Touching Message for the Fourth of July

Chmerkovskiy shared several Instagram Stories throughout the page, and he started the day with a slide of simple white text over a black background. “Happy Birthday America! I love you. Thank you for adopting me when I was 8, and raising me ever since,” the “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer began. Long-time fans know he has frequently talked about being born in Ukraine and moving to the United States as a young child. He added, “I will always honor you and celebrate what you stand for. You’re the best, especially all the beautiful colors that make you what you are. Thank you and to another year of celebrating you!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro joined his wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, for a full day of celebrating with their son Rome. Instagram posts shared by both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy showed that the family attended a parade and outdoor gathering, and Rome got to wear a fireman’s hat. Both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy glowed as they enjoyed their first Fourth of July with their 5-month-old son. Johnson’s Instagram post included several photos of Rome sitting on a blanket in the shade, where he displayed his trademark big, blue eyes along with a huge smile.

“He is a little chunk of joy and cuteness,” one fan commented on Johnson’s post.

Chmerkovskiy & Johnson Enjoyed Their Son’s 1st Experience With the 4th of July

While Johnson included an array of photos in her Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy chose one single image to go with his caption. His Instagram post included an adorable photo of him sprawled out in a chair outdoors, under the shade, as Rome sat in a similar chair next to him. Rome was also spread out and relaxed, to the degree he could be at his young age. In the caption of the post, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Today is @rome.valentin very first Independence Day. Shout out to America for being the absolute best!” The “Dancing with the Stars” pro continued, “I love this country and will always celebrate it. You opened your doors and let me weave my little story into the fabric of this beautiful nation.” He added, “Today and everyday I ask not what you can do for me, but how I can continue to earn my stay and continue to make this country great for my boy.”

Chmerkovskiy received a lot of love from his family, “Dancing with the Stars” fans, and colleagues in the comments section of his post.

Candace Cameron Bure, a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant who partnered with Mark Ballas, commented, “Amen amen!” and Danica McKellar, who partnered with Chmerkovskiy during season 18 commented with a string of praise emoji.

“Very well said Val!!! Also like Daddy like Son… perfect picture,” a fan noted.

“Look at this baby. Those eyes. Beautifully said @valentin America loves you and your family, well I do anyway,” added another.

“What beautiful wording Val… We welcome you and your whole family any day…You have been a pure delight, to watch your family grow has been heart warming,” gushed someone else.