DWTS Baby Cousins Meet For 1st Time

The “Dancing with the Stars” family has expanded quite a few times this year, thanks to a handful of the show’s professional dancers having babies. “DWTS” fans get a kick out of seeing the babies meet one another, and that was definitely the case with one recent meeting in particular. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Rome, in January. Just a matter of days ago, Peta Murgatroyd and Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their second son, Rio. It did not take long for the two couples to connect and have the two new cousins meet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Wasted no Time in Meeting Newborn Rio

The “Dancing with the Stars” Reddit page shared a photo of Rio and Rome meeting, and Val included it in a recent Instagram post on his page. In addition, Johnson recently shared it via her Instagram Stories. Johnson’s Instagram Stories also shared a photo of her holding Rio, and it appeared that snapshot was taken fairly soon after the newborn’s arrival. Rome was wrapped in a standard hospital blanket and white knit cap, and Johnson smiled as she snuggled him and gazed down at her “precious nephew.”

Her next Instagram Story showed a wider shot of that moment, and it seems she, her husband, and baby, were at the home of Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks. “Got to see my @petamurgatroyd I’ve missed her so much and so happy to see her thriving as a mommy to another beautiful baby boy,” she wrote in text over the photo. The snapshot appeared to be taken by Maks as the quartet of “Dancing with the Stars” dancers sat on the couch. Johnson held Rio as Murgatroyd looked on and Val fed Rome a bottle as he smiled for the camera. The picture that made its way to Reddit was shared via Johnson’s Instagram Stories after that.

DWTS Fans Gushed Over Rio & Rome Together

The precious photo of the two newest cousins meeting showed Rio and Rome wearing matching onesies. The cream-colored outfits were embroidered with each boy’s name in cursive, and each outfit had a capital “R” in a tan color under the blue cursive names. Rio also wore a knit cap with matching blue embroidery of his name. Rome had his eyes open as he stretched out his body on top of a blue or gray blanket, while Rio kept his eyes closed and body scrunched up. Someone, likely Peta, held Rio’s bum and kept a pacifier in his mouth as someone else took the photo. It did not go unnoticed that there was a notable size difference between the two boys, despite how close they are to one another in age. Rome was born on January 10, and Rio arrived on June 18, so the cousins are just over five months apart in age. “Dancing with the Stars” fans wouldn’t guess it just by looking at them right now, though.

“Aww finally! Rio and Rome met,” a fan titled a thread on the “DWTS” subreddit. “Having cousins your age is so fun, they are going to have a blast together once they are a bit more aware of their surroundings,” the original poster continued. “P.S. omg Rome is HUGE!!! for 5 months,” the poster added.

“Probably special for Maks and Val to have two kids the same age, too,” noted another Redditor.

“When I see Rome, I see that he does have a lot of the Jenna features, but he’s got BIG Chmerkovskiy energy,” quipped someone else.

“So adorable,” read another comment.