‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Would ‘Love’ to Take Over For Len Goodman

“Dancing With the Stars” will look different next season. During the Monday, November 14 episode of the show, long-time judge Len Goodman shared that season 31 will be his last on the show.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman shared during the show before thanking the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Val Chmerkovskiy Would ‘Love’ to Be a Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In interviews after the show, professional dancers reacted to Goodman’s exit, and Val Chmerkovskiy shared that he wouldn’t mind being a judge on the show, he told Page Six and other outlets.

“It feels like a chapter closing,” he shared. “I started thinking, like, ‘Well, if this time has flown by so fast for him, it’s flown by so fast for me as well.’ That’s kind of the inevitable reality for all of us. So, it really put me in a place of appreciation and gratitude.”

Chmerkovskiy added, “I would love to [be a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars], I would. I will be completely honest, and I hope I’m not missing my future opportunity, but I still want to dance [right now]. I got the chance to judge ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ and I loved the opportunity to talk to kids, inspire them and give feedback.”

He acknowledges that judging the competition is a big responsibility.

“I don’t know if it’s different when you’re judging adults, I’m sure it is, but I wasn’t entirely in my groove in that,” he told the outlet. “I wanted to dance, I felt kind of uncomfortable giving critique in such a vulnerable situation. So, I don’t envy that job! I’m not rushing to get there just yet.”

Pros & Judges Paid Tribute to Goodman on Social Media

I'm still recovering from the news about Len's retirement. It was a shock to everyone in the ballroom, but it led to sweet moments like this immediately after. 😭 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lKaRgzHb6O — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) November 15, 2022

Friends, fans, and coworkers took to social media to pay tribute to Goodman.

“Giving the biggest thank you to Len Goodman for being part of our #DWTS family for so many years!” the official page posted on Instagram. “Wishing him nothing but the best as we celebrate his last season before retirement.”

Cheryl Burke, who has been open about wanting a seat at the judge’s table, commented in tribute to Goodman.

“Thank you for representing us ballroom dancers and for personally inspiring me to always stick to authentic ballroom dancing,” Burke wrote in the comments. “You have been a huge part of the reason why ballroom dancing has continued to entertain millions of people at home who gather around their tv screens every week. Thank you for changing my life and for bringing joy to millions of people who have been watching us throughout the years. Love YOU Len!”

Britt Stewart told Page Six that she’d love to see Burke sit at the table.

“Cheryl definitely wants to be a judge and I think that she would be an amazing addition,” Stewart shared. “I think that Derek [Hough] is a testament to a past pro becoming a judge. He really has the knowledge and he has the experience of what it’s like to be in our shoes.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale is set for Monday, November 21, 2022.