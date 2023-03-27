New Dad Val Chmerkovskiy Says He Nearly Lost ‘Ability to Move’ in 2022

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and new dad Val Chmerkovskiy revealed that he almost lost his ability to move in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday on March 26, 2023.

“Thank you friends and fans and family for the beautiful wishes,” Chmerkovskiy wrote alongside a video he shared. “This last year I had a son and lost a grandfather. Felt better than ever and almost lost my ability to move. I had fallen deeper in love with my wife and had my heart ripped open by a failing marriage elsewhere.”

He added, ‘Life is hard, and the older you get the harder it becomes. But nothings more peaceful than tomorrow to a man going through pain today. It all passes, always. I’m happy I got to feel it all.”

In the video, Chmerkovskiy shared moments from his year, including when he was in the hospital with a neck brace on. He also revealed an incision on the front of his neck surrounded by what appears to be a surgical disinfectant.

Fans Sent Chmerkovskiy Well Wishes

Fans took to the comment section to wish Chmerkovskiy well wishes and a happy birthday.

“Wow… a lot of lessons learned, things to mourn and be grateful for. It’s how we learn to appreciate each new year as we get older. Wishing you nothing but love health, new and exciting adventures and experiences that set your soul on fire,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “can you please tell us what happened and how you almost lost the ability to move?!??? 😰 i’m always so in awe of you.”

Chmerkovskiy has not revealed exactly what the surgery was for. Some people on Reddit thought Chmerkovskiy may have had a pinched nerve. Others shared that they thought it looked like a disc surgery.

It’s also unclear when the hospital stay took place, as Chmerkovskiy did not reveal that in his post.

Heavy has reached out to Chmerkovskiy for comment.

Chmerkovskiy & His Wife Jenna Johnson Welcomed Their First Child This Year

Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, welcomed their first baby in January 2023. f

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Later, Johnson revealed on Instagram that she and Chmerkovskiy had been trying to conceive for two years.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.