DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Sends a Message to His Loved Ones

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has revealed the way he has “tormented” his friends his entire life — by begging for their votes during the season. And for the season 31 finale, things are no different. He posted a hilarious message to Instagram where he begged his friends to vote for him and his partner Gabby Windey while they watch Monday Night Football.

Here’s the screenshot Chmerkovskiy shared with his followers:

Val Chmerkovskiy Reminded His Friends to Take Time to Vote for Him During Monday Night Football

In an Instagram post, the professional dancer shared a screenshot of a group text he is a part of with his friends and it’s how he is begging for their votes while they watch Monday Night Football on November 21, which is on at the same time as the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale.

On a post captioned, “Just a guy reaching out for help from his buds,” Chmerkovskiy wrote:

Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life Fellas, today I compete in the finals of a dance competition. I know I’ve tormented you my entire life with these words, but today imma need a little help from my friends. Please text GABBY to 21523 (10 times) from as many phones as you possibl[y] can get your hands on. And then you can go back to watching football.

In the comments, his sister-in-law and fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “I got you,” and many fans said that they are trying to get their hands on all the phones they can to help out.

“MAN I LOVE YOU AND GABBY, SO IMMA DO WHATEVER IT TAKES,” wrote one fan.

A second fan wrote, “I’m stealing everyone in my households’ phones.”

“You guys have my vote. Gonna make my whole family vote too,” wrote a third fan.

“ABSOLUTELY. Hands down you two DESERVE to win. ALL my votes go you both every week. The style, class, and passion shown is unmatchable,” added a fourth fan.

Another fan loved that Chmerkovskiy is showing his real self to fans, writing, “This is so real of you.”

Val Chmerkovskiy & Gabby Windey Also Made a Video Thanking Their Fans

On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy and Windey posted a video where they thanked their fans for all of their support.

“[We] wanted to take a minute and say thank you. Without your support, fans/friends, our familiar strangers, it’s a weird title to give to a human, and ultimately that’s what we all are even on this silly platform. Humans. You took the time from your lives and spent a tiny bit of it on us. From two humans that have greatly benefited from and enjoyed your support this season, THANK YOU!!!” wrote Chmerkovskiy on the post.

In the video, he added, “We have one more week if you guys can rally this next Monday, it would mean a lot to us. But already we want to thank you for getting us this far. It means the world. I hate to pander, but I gotta give it to you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for voting. A lot of you guys don’t know us personally so taking the time out of your day to care about a few strangers on TV, it means the world. Thank you.”

“Yes, thank you. Honestly. But it’s not over yet, so your job is not done. Please remember to vote for us,” said Windey, adding, “We wouldn’t be here without you guys, honestly. So, thank you. Keep up the good work!”

In her Instagram stories, Windey also made a humorous slide where she gave her reasons for why people should vote for her and Chmerkovskiy:

Cause I’m begging

Cause it’s literally not hard, you’re gonna be on your phone anyway

I’m living your mom and auntie’s dream (and probably yours) by dancing with Val every Monday

He’s gonna be shirtless again

Windey also crafted her own Instagram post after they advanced out of the semifinals where she said she’s feeling “so many different emotions” ahead of the finale.

“We’re going to finale!!!!! I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!” wrote the “Bachelorette” star.

This is Chmerkovskiy’s eighth appearance in the finals of “Dancing With the Stars.” He previously won in season 20 with Rumer Willis and season 23 with Laurie Hernandez. Chmerkovskiy is currently tied for second-most all-time wins with Cheryl Burke, Julianne Hough, Mark Ballas, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Murgatroyd. So if either Chmerkovskiy or Ballas win in season 31, they’ll be the only pro besides Derek Hough to have three Mirrorball trophies. Hough has won impressive six times.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale airs Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Disney Plus.