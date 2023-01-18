DWTS Season 31 Contestant Would Date Costar: ‘Good Chemistry’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Vinny Guadagnino says he would go on a date with finalist and former “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey after months of speculation and rumors.

The “Jersey Shore” star told ET Online that he’d take Windey out if given the opportunity, though he has not yet.

“I would take her on a date one day, there it is,” the 35-year-old reality TV star wrote. “We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all.”

He added that they’ve both been busy since competing on “Dancing With the Stars” together in the fall of 2022. Windey, 32, has been on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” live, and Guadagnino was only able to join for a few dates.

“I knew I was going to join the tour because we’ve become like a family,” he shared. “I didn’t want my journey to end there. So when they asked me to do the tour I was like, ‘Oh my God, I get to see them again!'”

Guadagnino’s tour dates have already concluded as of January 18, 2023, per the tour’s website. The interview with ET Online took place while Guadagnino was hosting an event on January 14, 2023, and it’s possible the costars have already gone on a date since then.

Vinny Guadagnino & Gabby Windey Were Reported to be Holding Hands After a Tour Date

According to a report by the U.S. Sun, Guadagnino and Windey were spotted holding hands on January 14, 2023. It’s unclear what time the holding hands took place, as Guadagnino was double booked that night.

“The crowd went wild once they saw Vinny, even Gabby and Emma were cheering him on and dancing along with him,” a source told the outlet. “Vinny and Gabby were on stage together a few times throughout the show when they were dancing and talking to the audience. They definitely had a flirtatious vibe going on and looked like they were just having a blast. Htey smiled at each other and laughed.”

The source also shared that “they held hands a few times on stage,” which “seemed like it was part of the dance routine but also seemed genuine.” The source also told The U.S. Sun about one of the moments from the show when the two shared the stage and flirted.

Windey Previously Shared That She Would Date Guadagnino

Throughout the last two weeks of season 31 of “Daning With the Stars,” the two reality TV stars flirted back and forth on Instagram, though many fans think the messages are just the two competitors “trolling” their fans.

After the finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, Windey was asked if she would ever consider dating her fellow contestant.

“Oh my God,” she told reporters after the show, per People. “Oh wow. You guys get right to business. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up.”

Windey previously shared that the two like to “stir the pot.”

In previous posts, Windey called Guadagnino her “main man,” and Guadagnino referred to Windey as his “baby mama.”

In a November 15 post, Guadagnino wrote, ““Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” to which Windey replied, “omw.”

“Can’t believe they’re giving us our own room on the tour bus,” Guadagnino wrote in the comments of another post.

Windey and her fiance, Erich Schwer, were engaged coming out of the “Bachelorette” finale, but People announced their split on November 4, 2022 after weeks of fan speculation.

Before the announcement, Windey told Fox News that “life is just really busy” and the couple was “going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.