Fans Think DWTS Alum & Pro Should Date

Fans are shipping “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten and season 31 contestant Gabby Windey after the first “Dancing With the Stars: Live” tour date of the season.

After photos from the first tour date were posted on Instagram, fans took to the comments to express how much they wanted two of the dancers to date one another.

“Love Gabby and Alan together, they would make a cute couple,” one person commented on a post.

Another person wrote, “We need all the Alan and Gabby pics. All of them.”

Others asked that the show keep the photos of the two together coming throughout the tour.

When Val Chmerkovskiy, who was Windey’s partner on season 31 of the ballroom dance competition show, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take a week off from the competition, she was put with Bersten for the week, and fans were quick to notice the two had chemistry.

Windey confirmed her split from her fiance, her “Bachelorette” pick Eric Schwer, during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. She said that the two weren’t on the same page about their future together and that their relationship didn’t work outside of “The Bachelorette.”

Bersten is not publicly in a relationship at the time of writing.

A Former Co-Star Ships Gabby Windey with Vinny Guadagnino

Jessie James Decker, who was Bersten’s partner during season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” believes Windey could find love in the ballroom, but not necessarily with Bersten.

In an interview with Life & Style magazine, Decker weighed in on the flirtationship that seems to be happening between Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino, sharing that their “chemistry is amazing.”

“Yeah, there’s something, I don’t know,” Decker told the magazine about the possible relationship.

Gabby Windey Says Flirting with Vinny Guadagnino Started in a Coffee Shop

During an episode of “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation,” Windey revealed that she and Guadagnino started off as friends.

“We were friends and I was in a relationship,” she said. “I was in it to win it; he never had a chance. I was tunnel vision on winning the show, so I wasn’t flirting or anything, but I’m always myself. Erich was in and out of the studio, so I didn’t even think about it. Vinny gives me sh*t now saying I only found out who he was two weeks ago.”

She shared that their friendship took off after they saw each other at a coffee shop before she had brushed her teeth.

“It was all jokes, but I hadn’t brushed my teeth so I sat at a table diagonally from him because I didn’t want him to smell my breath,” she said on the podcast, adding, “I never left the house without brushing my teeth again in case I ran into Vinny! Then he started commenting funny stuff on my Instagram and I just think all men are full of sh*t and it was just fun for me. It was just flirty cute.”

The two are both part of the “Dancing With the Stars: Live” tour that began on January 7, 2023. Guadanino is signed up for just one week while Windey is a co-host on the tour.