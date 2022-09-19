Wayne Brady Speaks Candidly About Why His Marriage Failed

Actor, comedian and game show host Wayne Brady is one of the contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Fans may be wondering if he is married. The answer is no, but he has two ex-wives and one of them is his “best friend,” he told the Yelp business blog in an August 2022 interview.

Here’s what you need to know about Brady’s relationship status:

Brady Has Been Married Twice

Brady’s two ex-wives are Diana Lasso, whom he was married to from December 1993 to September 1995. His second ex-wife is Mandie Taketa, whom he was married to from April 1999 to July 2007. They share a daughter, 19-year-old Maile Masako Brady.

When Brady and Taketa divorced, a rep for Brady told People that it was “very amicable” and that they “continue to remain the best of friends and committed parents,” which is in line with what Brady told Yelp in a recent interview about his business, which is a production company that he and Taketa run together. He also fully admitted that in his 20s and 30s, he was so focused on his career that he wasn’t tending to his family the way he should have been.

“You have to establish a work-life balance. I’m a cautionary tale,” said Brady. “From the ages of 26 to 36, my mind was completely in the building phase of ‘I’ve got to blow up. I have to do this work. I have to get my name out there because that’s the way that I can make a foundation for my family.’ Well, in the middle of building, if you don’t pay attention to your home life, what are you working for? Luckily, my ex-wife is my best friend in the world, and we have our production company together, but we couldn’t remain married because I wasn’t tending to the fires at home.”

Brady & Taketa Really Are Close Friends

In October 2021, Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham adopted a baby boy named Sunny. Brady is the baby’s godfather and announced on Instagram that the little boy will call him “Duncle” (daddy/uncle).

Brady wrote on Instagram:

Hey y’all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they’re right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady. All children will know is love if that’s what you show them. I’m honored to be in his life as his “Duncle” and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.

On her own Instagram, Taketa showed off their “blended family” that includes Sunny’s birth mother, Ava.

Taketa wrote:

We’ve expanded our blended family. Welcome birth mom, Ana & Sundance-Isamu. Our journey started on March 22nd, 2021. Ana invited us into her heart & asked us to parent Sunny. We encourage anyone in the process of adoption that you seek the stories of birth mothers and adoptees. Listen to them. Put them first. It’s imperative to understand this is a traumatic experience for them & it’s a privilege to be a part of THEIR lives. Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He’s going to spoil Sunny like crazy! Huge mahalo for our social media family for the most loving energy in the world. Our hearts are overflowing with love & gratitude.

In fact, this past Christmas 2021, the whole crew was together celebrating the holiday and dancing on TikTok.

Brady is clearly close with his family, even telling E! News that the reason he joined “Dancing With the Stars” is that his late grandmother, Valerie, was a huge fan of the show.

“I’m doing this for my grandmother, this is one of her favorite shows,” said Brardy. “She never got to see me do something like this, so I’m doing it and I’m dedicating it for her. So now matter what the outcome is, I know that Valerie is going to be happy for her boy.”

If Brady is dating anyone currently, he is keeping that pretty close to the vest. His Instagram is full of photos of his family, but not a significant other.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Pic of Twins Hudson & Haven Starting School