DWTS Alum’s Rep Shuts Down Claim That She Secretly Got Married

Wendy Williams was a contestant on the 12th season of ”Dancing with the Stars,” but since that time. she has made headlines for everything from a divorce, to her heath, to the demise of her long-running talk show.

In 2011, Williams and her pro partner Tony Dovolani were the second couple eliminated from the celebrity ballroom competition after a low-scoring dance, but the talk show star was left unfazed by her ouster and admitted she was happy to be going home.

“I have neglected personally [my] 10-year-old son, I have a 12-year marriage and I’ve got a talk show that demands my attention,” Willams told People at the time.

A decade later, Williams’ son is grown, her 22-year marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter is over, and her talk show has been canceled.

But the former “Wendy Williams Show” host recently made a statement about her current romantic relationship that required a correction from her rep.

Wendy Williams Reportedly Made a False Claim About Her Relationship Status

In August 2022, Williams’ friend, “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee revealed that the 58-year-old talk show queen told him that she recently remarried in a secret ceremony. The podcaster revealed that Williams claimed that her new husband is an NYPD officer named Henry.

On the podcast, Lee dished that Williams dropped her big news to him over the phone. “She’s like, ‘I got married,’” Lee said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.’”

But in a statement to Page Six, Williams’ rep, William Selby, shut down the marriage story. “That’s inaccurate,” Selby said of Williams’ claim that she tied the knot with a police officer.

While he stated that Williams did not get married, Selby did hint that the DWTS alum is currently in a happy new relationship. “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation,” he said. “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details [of her new relationship] at the moment.”

Wendy Willams Recently Stated That She Would Never Marry Again

It would be a surprise if Williams had a quickie marriage, considering it was just a few weeks ago that she vowed to never marry again. In a July 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Williams revealed that she couldn’t wait to “fall in love” again, but that was it.

“There’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again,” she told the outlet. “But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one.”

Williams also revealed her main criteria for her future beau. “He’s got to make more money than me,” she said. “I know what I want.”

In a 2020 interview on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Williams said she doesn’t have a “type” when it comes to dating, with the exception of one thing.

“You know what’s interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he’s got game, I’m in. As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over,” Williams said, per People.

