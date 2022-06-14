DWTS Alum’s Long-Running Show Canceled, To End After 14 Years

“The Wendy Williams Show” is officially coming to an end. The show has been on the air since July 2008.

CNN reported on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams is leaving her show, and now, a final date for the show has been announced.

The final episode of the show will air on Friday, June 17.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Sherri Shepherd Will Be Taking Over the Slot

Sherri Shepherd, who is hosting the finale of “The Wendy Williams Show,” will be taking over the timeslot in the fall with her own talk show, which will be nationally syndicated and is to be titled “Sherri.”

Shepherd has experience in the talk-show realm. She was a host on “The View” for seven years between 2007 and 2014.

Some fans think that the finale of the show not including Williams is “disrespectful,” taking to the comments on her most recent Instagram post to ask her about it.

“We want WENDY for the wendy finale smh,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “How are they having a Finale without the person the Finale is for? This is ridiculous and disrespectful to the fans.”

Williams has been known for her no-holding-back approach to interviews and her sometimes out-there takes on situations in popular culture.

“Y’all are disrespectful for not having Wendy on to air the final episode of HER show,” another comment reads.

Williams Was Not In the Final Season

Williams was not present on the final season of her long-running talk show due to health challenges. The star has Graves’ disease and has been open about complications from that disease as well as her lymphedema.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves’ disease is “an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.”

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues,” Howard Bragman, Williams’ representative, told CNN in February. “She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television – you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’”

He added, “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

According to her statement at the time on her Instagram Stories, Williams did not agree with that statement.

“Mr Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury,” Williams wrote. “Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

According to a source speaking with Us Weekly, Williams is “enjoying time beyond work that she never took before” and is “happy and her health is not preventing her from going back.”

