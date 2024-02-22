DWTS Alum’s Heartbreaking Diagnosis Confirmed

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” has received a devastating medical diagnosis. Season 12 alum Wendy Williams has been out of the public eye for some time amid speculation and rumors regarding her health. Now, her team has released information regarding her health and the news is devastating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy Williams Has Dementia and Aphasia

Jennifer Hanley of Ridge Hill Group released a statement to PR Newswire regarding Williams’ condition. “In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” the statement revealed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” The Mayo Clinic further noted, “These areas of the brain are associated with personality, behavior and language.”

With FTD, the affected lobes atrophy, or shrink. Mayo Clinic indicates the symptoms that emerge are dependent on which areas of the brain are impacted by the condition.

People affected by FTD may lose language abilities, display inappropriate social behavior, or demonstrate exceptionally impulsive actions.

In addition, “Frontotemporal dementia can be misdiagnosed as a mental health condition or as Alzheimer’s disease,” the clinic added. FTD frequently emerges between the ages of 40 to 65, whereas Alzheimer’s typically begins at later ages.

Aphasia is a condition impacting communication. The Mayo Clinic indicates that aphasia “Can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

Actor Bruce Willis Has the Same Pair of Diagnoses

As People shared, actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with FTD and aphasia as well. His family revealed his conditions in 2023.

Willis is the father of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Rumer Willis, who won season 20 with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Today noted in August 2023 that Bruce’s family initially revealed in March 2022 that the actor was dealing with aphasia. In February 2023, they shared that his aphasia had progressed and that he was also officially diagnosed with FTD.

Williams’ team noted that she has previously dealt with lymphedema, Graves’ disease, and other health challenges. In recent years, particularly during the latter seasons of her daytime talk show, questions regarding her behavior arose.

As Williams’ struggles escalated, she chose a care team that coordinated with Weill Cornell Medicine, her representative noted. They were then able to determine the diagnoses of aphasia and FTD. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is receiving “the medical care she requires.”

Her team indicated that disclosing these details on her condition was a difficult decision.

After “careful consideration,” it was decided that sharing the information could serve to raise awareness of the medical conditions. In addition, the news could allow Williams’ team to “advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the statement from her representative indicated. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the statement continued.

The statement also noted that Williams “Is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Heavy has reached out to Williams’ representative for comment. As of this writing, no reply has been received.