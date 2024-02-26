DWTS Alum’s Family Speaks Out Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being

The family of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Wendy Williams is speaking out about her health and well-being amid growing concerns.

Over the past couple of years, fans have watched as Williams’ health has seemingly deteriorated. Now, her family is speaking out about it.

“We’ve all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt. It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state,” Williams’ niece Alex Finnie, told People magazine. The comments came ahead of the new documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” The series aired on Lifetime in February 2024.

In early 2018, Williams said she’d been diagnosed with Graves disease, per NBC News. In June 2022, Williams told TMZ Live! that she’d also been suffering from lymphedema.

Williams will turn 60 in July 2024.

Wendy Williams Has Been Diagnosed With Dementia & Aphasia

Over the years, Williams has struggled with alcohol misuse. In March 2019, she revealed that she had been spending time in a sober house, according to the Daily Mail.

“There were points during the past year when everyone in this family wondered whether that call [that she was dead] was going to come in the middle of the night,” William’s sister, Wanda, told People. “Everybody in this family sat on pins and needles every single night with their cell phones right next to the bed,” she added.

In February 2024, it was revealed that Williams has frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to a press release. The condition is the same one that “Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis has been living with for the past couple of years.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” the press release read, in part.

“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” it continued.

Fans Reacted to the News of Wendy Williams’ Health Diagnosis on Reddit

Fans reacted to Williams’ diagnosis on Reddit.

“Jebus, she’s not even 60. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I hope she has a good support system,” one person wrote.

“Way too young to have to be dealing with this. Heartbreaking honestly, regardless of who it is. I hope she has a good support system,” someone else added.

“Horrible. My grandpa died from Alzheimer’s last year and it is a terrible disease. I wish the best for Wendy and her family. I know lifetime has a two part doc coming out on lifetime on Saturday and Sunday & they’re interviewing her family and friends. As far as the trailer shows, they’re not happy with her current caretaking situation. I wish nothing but peace for her family. So sad,” a third comment read.

“Just a few years ago she seemed to have gotten it together with weight issues and healthy eating. This is too sad. That horrible man really stressed her out,” a fourth Redditor said.

