DWTS Alum ‘Home & Healing’ After Time in Wellness Facility

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is “home and healing” after spending an unknown amount of time at a wellness facility.

Shawn Zanotti, a publicist for Wendy Williams, previously told Heavy that Williams decided to seek help to manager her “overall health.”

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career,” a press release sent to Heavy in September 2022 read. According to the statement, Williams was under great care.

It has been about a month and Williams is doing much better.

Here’s what you need to know:

Williams Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Future Projects

Now that Williams is back home, she’s continuing the healing process while looking forward to what’s ahead.

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Zanotti told Heavy in a statement. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti added.

In a statement of her own, Williams thanked her fans for their “love, support and many prayers.”

“I am back and better than ever,” the former talk show host added.

Williams has been struggling with her health for a few years now. In early 2018, she shared that she had been diagnosed with Graves disease, according to NBC News. In the time since, Williams has opened up about her struggle with alcohol.

On an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” in March 2019, Williams revealed that she had been spending time in a sober house, according to the Daily Mail.

And, in September 2021, CNN reported that Williams had tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams’ Talk Show Ended in 2021 & She’s Planning on Hosting Her Own Podcast

“The Wendy Williams Show” came to an end in 2021 but that doesn’t mean that Williams is done entertaining the masses. According to her publicist, Williams is very much looking forward to her new podcast called “The Wendy Experience.”

There is already an Instagram account set up for Williams’ new venture, though it’s first episode doesn’t have a release date just yet.

“Jump on board for the new wave and everything Wendy Williams! The Wendy Experience will be unforgettable! STAY FABULOUS!” reads the podcast’s Instagram bio.

There have also been a few posts published to the account’s main feed, mostly of Williams. The most recent photo was uploaded on September 11, 2022.

“Self LOVE is the Best LOVE,” reads the caption. Details of what “The Wendy Experience” will consist of or what will be discussed has yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, fans seem excited for what’s to come and have left comments on the podcast’s IG page to express such.

“THE queen of all media. We miss you,” one person wrote.

“I need the date because the waiting is killing me,” someone else added.

“They have tried to silence you Wendy. I hope you come back stronger than ever and prove to all the nay sayers you’ve got this,” a third comment read.

