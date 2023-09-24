‘Bachelor’ Winner Quietly Welcomes New Baby

A former winner from “The Bachelor” took to social media recently to reveal exciting news. Whitney Bischoff, who was briefly engaged to Chris Soules after his season, has expanded her family.

Bischoff was a contestant on season 19 of “The Bachelor” when it aired in 2015. Soules proposed during the final rose ceremony in a barn on his family’s property in Iowa, detailed The Hollywood Reporter, and she was frequently in the audience of “Dancing with the Stars” when he competed on season 20 of the dance competition. Unfortunately, Bischoff and Soules ended their engagement shortly after his run on DWTS, in May 2015.

While Bischoff did not find her forever Prince Charming on “The Bachelor,” she was successful on her own not long after the experience. Us Weekly shared that Bischoff connected with Ricky Angel via the dating app Bumble in September 2015, and he proposed in July 2016.

Angel and Bischoff got married in October 2017 and People detailed they welcomed a son, Hayes Singleton Angel, on May 4, 2019. The former “Bachelor” star shared updates on her family life fairly regularly after that, but she went quiet on her Instagram page for most of 2023. In early September, she revealed why she had been absent from social media for so long, and Bachelor Nation was thrilled to learn the details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Whitney Bischoff & Ricky Angel Welcomed a Daughter

On September 2, Bischoff posted a new video on Instagram, and in the caption, she teased, “Where I’ve been… 🌈🌈🌈🙏🏼💗🤰🏼🎀👼🏻.” At the beginning of the video the former “Bachelor” star shared, she added text that read, “Where I’ve been… Last year, I started documenting our journey with secondary infertility…”

Bischoff included several photos showing her giving herself shots in preparation for additional procedures she hoped would help her build her family. Then, she wrote, “But after 3 losses & an ectopic pregnancy, I needed a break & took some time to heal….”

A short video snippet showed her insisting, “We’re not giving up” came next, “And then… an unexpected miracle,” Bischoff teased. She was pregnant again, and this time, the pregnancy progressed all the way to the finish line.

The family welcomed a daughter, Brady Carolina, in early September. Bischoff’s video gave Bachelor Nation fans some glimpses into the latter part of her pregnancy, and after the baby girl’s arrival, she incorporated text revealing her daughter’s name. “Brady Carolina, You are more than we ever expected and better than we could ever imagine. Welcome to the world our sweet Angel!”

Bachelor Nation Went Wild Over Bischoff’s Baby News

“The Bachelor” fans and several former contestants gushed over Bischoff and her new baby in her announcement post.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti, who was also on Soules’ season, wrote, “Awww congratulations!!!”

Becca Tilley, who was the runner-up during Soules’ season, added, “I am so happy for your family! A precious miracle!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was eliminated after the overnight dates with Soules and went on to become “The Bachelorette” the following season, commented with a simple pink heart emoji.

Bischoff replied to Bristowe’s comment, writing, “She can’t wait to meet you and chat all the girlie things over milk and spade and sparrows.” As Bachelor Nation may remember, Spade and Sparrows is Bristowe’s line of wine.

“I am so happy for her and her family! I always really liked her and thought she was very sincere,” a “Bachelor” fan gushed on Reddit.

Another Redditor wrote, “Yay! I’ve always been a fan of Whitney (sic) so I’m so happy for her!”