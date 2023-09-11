DWTS Champ Cautions Season 32 Contender on Potential ‘Nightmare’ Partner

The premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 is on the horizon, and eager DWTS fans will learn specifics regarding the cast and partnerships on September 13. Ahead of ABC’s official cast announcement, a former champion and “Bachelorette” star shared some valuable insight with an upcoming cast member. It has been announced that “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson will hit the dance floor in season 32, and she is heading into the experience with some unique insight.

Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” in December 2021 while partnering with Artem Chigvintsev. Bristowe also did the DWTS Tour throughout the spring of 2022. The tour featured other show pros like Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, and Gleb Savchenko, noted E! News.

That means Bristowe has gotten to know many of the male pros fairly well, and she used those experiences to share some tips with Lawson heading into season 32.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Brainstormed Over Who Might Be Charity Lawson’s Partner

On September 7, Bristowe and Lawson chatted during an episode of the “Off the Vine” broadcast. Most of the episode focused on Lawson and her fiance, Dotun Olubeko, who are enjoying these early days of being public with their engagement. Toward the end of the episode, talk shifted to “Dancing with the Stars” and Bristowe dished out a lot of advice.

Bristowe talked about how exhausting the “Dancing with the Stars” experience can be and she shared some tips on how Lawson and Olubeko can remain strong as a couple through it. The season 29 champion also encouraged Lawson to remember that ultimately, the experience should be a fun one, and she admitted she often took things too seriously when she was competing.

Talk then shifted to Bristowe’s ideas regarding Lawson’s potential pro partner. While Lawson knows who she will be dancing with, she cannot reveal his identity yet. Bristowe then talked through several possible partners and gave her thoughts on each of them. Some of what Bristowe had to say came off quite strong.

Based on height, Bristowe thought Lawson might end up with Chigvintsev, or possibly Bersten. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion warned, however, that Bersten is “Crazy in the ballroom, he’s kind of a d**k.” She quickly followed that up by warning, “Well, they’re all d**ks. I’m telling you, buckle up.”

Bristowe Had a Clear Favorite to Partner With Lawson

Bristowe had additional thoughts regarding which pro she thought could be a good match for Lawson. It seemed she was about to mention Farber, then stopped herself by saying “he” was too short. She also figured Savchenko wouldn’t be Lawson’s partner because he’s too tall.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum then declared, “Ooh, Brandon, I would love if you were with Brandon!” Bristowe added, “Brandon is so fun, he’s probably the nicest and he’s just so goofy and sweet and means well.”

While Bristowe could see Chigvintsev and Lawson as a pair, she cautioned that Chigvintsev is “so hardcore, he’s Russian and that’s how he was trained growing up… he’ll push you to your limits.”

As for Bersten, Bristowe declared, “Alan would be an absolute nightmare,” but “he would take you far.” Lawson laughed and didn’t give anything away in terms of whether any of those three are her season 32 partner.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion came down a little hard on a couple of the pros, but it was clear she didn’t truly have ill will toward Bersten or Chigvintsev. Fans will find out which guy will lead “The Bachelorette” Lawson on her journey to score a mirror-ball trophy on September 13, with season 32 debuting soon.