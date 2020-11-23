Will Tyra Banks Be Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Next Season?

Tyra Banks was the new host in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Season 29, and her performance in her first season has received mixed reviews from fans. Many are wondering if the former model will be returning once again for Season 30.

While nothing has been officially announced, it’s likely that Banks will return as the host of the long-running show once again next season, as she’s an executive producer and has been reportedly working to overhaul the staff with people who support her, according to OK Magazine.

“When Tyra came on board, she brought a very small team with her,” the source told the magazine. “Basically, she inherited the team that had worked with former host Tom Bergeron for years. You can’t blame her for wanting to surround herself with her own people, staffers that see her vision and are loyal to Tyra.”

The source and other insiders said that staff have been trying to get on Banks’s good side because she’s a new executive producer on the show.

Banks Will Likely Be Hosting Next Season

While fans may or may not like seeing Banks as the host of Dancing With the Stars, it’s very likely that she’ll be returning for an additional season. Banks took over not only as host, but also as an executive producer, meaning that she has more say in what happens on the show than some other staff members.

Earlier in the season after a mistake was made on the show, producers were grateful for Tyra Banks. In an interview with Extra, Hough said that Banks handled the elimination error from production the right way and that production was actually very happy with the way she conducted herself during the live show.

According to an OK Magazine article, Banks has been working hard to gain the respect of the people working on the show, as she’s a new executive producer.

“It is never easy replacing someone in a job,” the source told OK Magazine. “Tyra has worked very hard to gain the respect and trust of what is essentially Tom’s team. However, there will always be a group of people that don’t like change and want to do things the old way.”

The source continued, “Let’s just say, that group won’t be around much longer.”

Viewers Have Started Petitions to Get Banks Removed as Host

A petition on Change.org calls for the removal of Tyra Banks, but the petition isn’t as successful as the creators may have wanted it to be. At the time of writing, it has nearly 7,000 signatures, though the number is growing.

“Remove Tyra Banks as the host,” the petition reads. “Restore Dancing With the Stars to its former glory.”

The petition was started two months ago and now has a goal of 7,500 signatures. Other petitions to change the hosting have garnered about the same amount of support and are not likely to have any effects on the show itself, especially as Banks serves as an executive producer.

The Dancing With the Stars season finale airs on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

