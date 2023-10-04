DWTS Pro Reveals New Partnership After Stepping Back From Season 32

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer shared details on a new partnership deal she signed just as the 32nd season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition is beginning – without her.

Days after the DWTS premiere aired, longtime pro dancer Witney Carson announced her partnership with Dairy Queen. The mirrorball champion posted a video of a fall-themed ad campaign, which received a big reaction from fans.

But not everyone “got” the chilly message and focused on the fact that Carson lives in Florida now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Wore a Heavy Coat & a Beanie as She Plugged a ‘Blizzard’ Contest

On October 1, 2023, Carson, 29, revealed that she partnered with Dairy Queen for a new campaign. In an interview with Dexerto, the mom of two revealed that she had partnered with the ice cream chain for their 2023 Blizzard Beanies collection.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “You know what? We had a Dairy Queen right by my house growing up, and then my mom and my dad actually moved right by a Dairy Queen so it’s very nostalgic for me.”

In a video post shared to her Instagram page, Carson was seen modeling fall sweaters and other cold-weather gear. While wearing a winter coat and a beanie-style cap, the DWTS veteran was eating a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

“Fall is here!” she captioned the clip. “How cute are these fall BLIZZARD Beanies?!” The dancer teased that fans could enter for a chance to win a beanie that coordinates with their favorite DQ treat. She also made sure to put the #ad hashtag on her post.

But some fans missed the memo.

“Witney…super cute for sure…but girl, you live in FLORIDA!” one fan commented.

“Girl you live in Florida now, we don’t get to wear this😭😭 😂😂😂😂,” another wrote.

“Today in Orlando it was 91. No one wearing sweaters here til Jan or Feb 😂😂,” another chimed in.

“There is no such thing as fall in florida lol, but you look beautiful,” another agreed.

“I’m thinking that you are no longer gonna be needing those beanies in FL,” wrote another fan.

Others pointed out that Carson’s cozy video was actually an advertisement. “All that people that keep saying that she lives in Florida don’t know what an ad is?🤔” one fan asked.

As of this writing, Carson has not responded to the confusion over her post.

Witney Carson Moved to Florida in May & Announced She Would Be Stepping Back From DWTS for Season 32

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister moved from their home in Utah to Florida in May 2023, just ahead of the birth of their son, Jet. They also share a 2-year-old son named Kevin Leo.

Carson announced the surprising move in March 2023 on Instagram. “Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!🌴☀️, “the DWTS pro wrote. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!!

In August 2023, Carson posted another big announcement this time to Tik Tok. “We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she said just ahead of the season 32 cast announcement.

Carson admitted that it pained her to step back from the show, but added, “You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us.”

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for,” the new mom added. “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye.”

Carson previously won the DWTS mirrorball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro, who now serves as the host of the long-running ABC dancing show.

READ NEXT: DWTS Runner-Up Reveals the Only Way He’d Return to the Ballroom