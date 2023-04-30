Pregnant DWTS Pro Admitted to Hospital Amid ‘Consistent’ Contractions

A pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro spent a night in the hospital after having some pretty intense contractions.

Witney Carson, who is due with her second child in May 2023, took to her Instagram Stories on April 29, 2023, to let her fans know that doctors admitted her after she was having heavy contractions.

“Soooo…. This is where we were last night,” Carson captioned a video of herself in a hospital bed white wearing a green patient gown. Her husband, Carson McAllister, was lying down in a bed across from her. “Got my crippled man with me, we’re a mess,” she wrote, referring to McAllister’s fractured ankle.

“I was having lots of consistent contractions so we went in and they stopped my labor,” Carson explained. “Baby boy, stay in there a little longer,” she wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Is Back Home

Carson was sent home from the hospital as evidenced by photos that she shared on her Instagram Stories. One of the first things she did when she got home was take a relaxing bath.

“Bath in the middle of the day,” she captioned a picture of her toes peeking out of the water of her large soaking tub.

A short while later, she was outside with her son, Leo, who picked her a flower in between riding his bike. She then took him to Wendy’s where he enjoyed his very first Frosty. Leo sat in his carseat and dug in to his “ice cream” with a plastic spoon, getting some in his mouth and the rest all over the seat.

Carson appears to be taking it easy as she waits a couple more weeks for her second baby boy’s arrival.

Witney Carson Announced Her Pregnancy on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Carson shared news of her second pregnancy on a live episode of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” she said on the November 4, 2022, episode. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great,” she added.

Carson danced throughout the first trimester of her pregnancy, taking her celebrity partner Wayne Brady all the way to the semi-finals.

In January 2023, Carson and McAllister revealed that they were having a boy. “Our second blessing,” Carson captioned an Instagram video of the words “It’s a boy” written in the sand on a beach.

In the time since, Carson has been sharing pregnancy updates with her fans. On her Instagram Stories, she has shared that she and McAllister have a couple of names picked out — and one starts with an “L,” just like their son Leo’s.

After baby McAllister is born, the family will be packing up their home in Utah and moving to Florida to start their next chapter. Carson shared the news in March 2023.

