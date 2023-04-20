Pregnant DWTS Pro Heads to Hospital With Injured Husband

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson made an unexpected trip to the hospital, but it wasn’t because she went into labor.

The pro dancer, who is 34 weeks pregnant, took her husband, Carson McAllister, to the emergency room after he injured himself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson McAllister Fractured His Ankle After Jumping From a Swing

In a post on her Instagram stories on April 18, 2023, Carson shared a video of her husband on crutches with the caption, “This is what we did this morning,” she wrote. She then shared footage of McAllister wearing a boot on his right leg as they sat in a doctor’s office looking at images from an x-ray. She captioned the clip with, “Soooooo Carson fractured his ankle and I have a strained hip. We’re killing it.”

Carson revealed that the couple went to three doctors appointments in one day. She captioned a video of her husband using a brace/crutch with, “Third doctors appt. today (2 for me and one for Carson.) It’s been a DAY!!!!”

Carson later gave fans an update on the situation. “I just thought I would update you guys on our life because it’s been so crazy right now,” she told her followers. “So two days ago, Carson jumped off a swing, landed super weird on his foot and his main bone in his ankle is fractured. No surgery as of now, but we do have to wait three weeks to reevaluate. But he might have to not be on it for three weeks after that.”

Carson also shared a video of her husband maneuvering the stairs while using his leg contraption. “Not used to seeing Carson not able to be 1000% active – it was making me sad today,” she wrote. “Poor guy! We got this nifty contraption though so he’s been pretty mobile.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro also added an update on her pregnancy and noted that her baby is measuring big. “He’s in the 90th percentile,” she said. “So no wonder I feel so wrecked this early,” she added.

Witney Carson & Her Husband Recently Returned From a Babymoon

Carson and her husband were high school sweethearts. They married in 2016 and have a 2-year-old son named Leo. Baby boy No. 2 is due in May 2023.

Just ahead of McAllister’s ankle injury, the couple enjoyed a babymoon at Sandals Grande St. Lucian to celebrate ahead of their transition to a family of four.

According to People, in late March 2023, the couple spent their babymoon at the Rondoval Butler Suite and the Cap Estate Golf and Country Club. Carson told Us Weekly that she and her husband try to take a trip alone at least once a year. “We wanted this time to reconnect before entering this new chapter in our lives with two kids!” she added.

While they had a relaxing getaway, two weeks later, Carson told fans that she injured her hip, which is making the third trimester of her pregnancy even more uncomfortable. She noted that after hurting her hip, she was only comfortable while laying down.

