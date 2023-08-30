Witney Carson Shares Update on Family Amid Hurricane Idalia: ‘Praying’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson is living in Florida with her family and just experienced a history-making hurricane.

Carson, who lives with her husband and two young sons outside of Orlando, posted a couple of updates on her Instagram Stories as the Sunshine State braced for Hurricane Idalia.

“Getting ready for our first hurricane. We are in an area where we do not have to evacuate. Praying we still have power through the night to keep little baby cool,” Carson posted on her Instagram Stories on August 29, 2023, when the first signs of the storm had entered the area.

As the gulf side of the state kept a very close eye on the storm over the past several days, residents all over Florida experienced Idalia’s wrath. For many, that meant heavy rains and gusty winds, and for others, it meant tornado warnings, which have continued through August 30, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson & Her Family Made It Safely Through the Night

Hurricane Idalia brought squally weather to much of the state, but Carson and her family made it through okay and didn’t lose power.

“Good morning. We just woke up,” Carson said, stepping outside. I’m hearing that now this hurricane is Category 4, which is historical. We are in central Florida so we should be okay. Apparently, it’s just going to be wind and rain where we’re at, so we are lucky. But a lot of people are not,” Carson continued.

“Idalia continues to show signs of intensifying as thunderstorms develop near the small but powerful eye. The system is now the strongest hurricane ever observed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico and to make landfall in this part of Florida,” said Tampa meteorologist, Denis Phillips, on Facebook prior to the storm making landfall on August 30, 2023.

Hours later, the storm made landfall at Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm.

Witney Carson & Her Family Moved From Utah to Florida in June

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, signed papers on their new home in Florida while she was pregnant with her second child. Shortly after the couple’s son Jet was born, the family moved to Florida.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!” Carson captioned an Instagram post. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” she added.

Growing up in Utah and spending a good amount of time in Los Angeles, California, Carson hasn’t had to deal with hurricanes in the past. She said that she and her family were planning on riding the storm out, which is what local officials have suggested for that part of the state.

In a subsequent post, Carson shared a photo of the breakfast that she made for her 2-year-old son, Leo, adding that Disney World was still open, which made her feel a little bit better. She also shared a screenshot of her weather app that shows that her area is under a tornado watch — as is most of the state of Florida until 3 p.m. local time.

