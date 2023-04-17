Pregnant DWTS Pro Suffers Injury Ahead of Due Date

A pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro has suffered an injury just weeks before she’s scheduled to give birth.

On April 16, 2023, Witney Carson took to her Instagram Stories to share that she injured her hip, making it very hard for her to get comfortable. Making things even more complicated, she is due with her second child in May 2023.

“Carson made me this bed outside so I could be out here with everyone,” Carson captioned a photo of herself laying on some cushions in the grass. “I pulled something in my hip, so laying down is the only position that I can be in these days,” she explained.

Witney Carson Posted Photos to Celebrate Being 34 Weeks Pregnant

Shortly after posting about her hip injury, Carson shared a post of her 34-week baby belly. “I’m 10X happier now that it’s warm,” Carson captioned the post. “34 weeks today,” she added.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are set to welcome their second baby boy in just a few more weeks. Carson has been keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy by sharing frequent posts on social media.

On April 13, 2023, Carson was feted with a baby shower.

“Well, I feel like the luckiest girl right now! I’m so grateful for my friends and family that came to celebrate this new, beautiful addition to our family. For my friend @brooklyn_fullmer who put this all together, I’m emotional writing this! Not sure how I could deserve a friend like you! Love you sis. It was a special night,” she captioned a post after the event.

Carson previously shared that she will be having a C-section.

Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Also Suffered an Injury in Recent Weeks

Carson isn’t the only pregnant ballroom pro who has suffered an injury ahead of her due date. In March 2023, Lindsay Arnold — who is pregnant with her second daughter — hurt herself while trying to put on a pair of leggings. The injury was so bad that Arnold decided to go to the doctor to get checked out.

“Well we are officially at that point in pregnancy where I am injuring myself by simply putting on a pair of leggings,” Arnold wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. As a precaution, Arnold went to the hospital to get checked out.

“Kind of just waiting for my OB to look over my ultrasound and give me, kind of, just what he thinks we need to do. He was saying earlier that he wanted to keep me overnight just to stay on top of it, but it looked like everything was normal,” she explained on her Instagram Stories.

Arnold is due around the same time as Carson — the two have been close friends since they were kids.

On April 16, 2023, Arnold shared a post on her Instagram feed just three weeks before her scheduled due date.

“I have been feeling all the emotions as we get closer and closer to becoming a family of four. It’s crazy to think that there will be another baby girl in our family and I can’t quite wrap my head around how my heart is going to handle doubling in size again when she arrives but I know that it will and I’m so excited,” she wrote.

Arnold is also having a C-section because her baby girl is breech.

