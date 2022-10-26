DWTS Pro Gets Candid About Husband’s Jealousy

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is underway, and fans have already chosen their favorites.

As the weeks go by, each of the contestants have shown different skill levels and have upped the ante in the competition. In addition, each celeb is getting more comfortable with their pro partners and true relationships are being formed, which tends to only make the dancing even better.

Of course, this also means that people are spending more time away from their families as things are getting more intense. On September 21, 2022, ballroom pro Witney Carson took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A in which she answered some fans’ questions. A question that she probably receives a lot is whether or not her husband, Carson McAllister, gets jealous when she’s dancing with other guys.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Said it’s Natural for a Spouse to Be Jealous in This Business

Being on DWTS is definitely a challenge but it’s also a ton of fun, as most celebs on the show will tell you. And there is a lot of undeniable chemistry on that dance floor that has even turned into full-blown relationships for quite a few people, for example, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev as well as Robert and Kym Herjavec.

It’s no surprise that fans are curious about how Carson’s husband feels when she’s developing relationships with her dance partners.

“Does Carson get jealous of you dancing with other guys? So curious!” one person asked Carson.

“I think he does get a little jealous. I think it would be unnatural to not be jealous in this line of work. I know I would be way, way jealous if it was reversed. So he does really, really great with it. He’s super supportive,” Carson responded.

Carson Said That Her Husband Is Her ‘#1 Fan’

In addition to her response, Carson gave her husband a lot of credit for being so supportive. “He’s so supportive and love and my #1 fan. Also, dancing on TV is his worst nightmare,” she wrote as a caption on her video.

She sort of echoed these feelings when responding to another fan question. As many fans may know, McAllister and the couple’s 1-year-old son are in Los Angeles full-time while Carson is working.

“How does you family handle the move to LA for the show?” someone asked.

“I feel very fortunate to have my husband and baby here with me full time during the show. I feel very blessed. It is difficult not being home. Obviously, I’d much rather be in Utah filming the show. But, here we are,” she said.

When another fan asked Carson how she finds “balance” and complimented her on doing it “so well,” Carson admitted that it’s not easy.

“This could not be further from the truth. I struggle so much with everything going on in my life, especially during ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ So, luckily I have a lot of support. I have a lot of help,” she shared.

