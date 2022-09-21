DWTS Cast Member’s Beloved Family Member Laid to Rest

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared some news with fans on September 18, 2022.

In an Instagram caption, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she and her family had celebrated her grandmother, Jeanne Bausmith, who had died in November 2021 at the age of 98. The family had gathered together as Bausmith was laid to rest with her husband.

“Today was a beautiful family day honoring and celebrating the life of my grandma Jeanne. We celebrate because she’s finally with Pop Pop, her husband of 68 years and together they’re worshiping God in heaven. Praise the Lord! Five children, 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was joyful and fun until the end! 98 years. What a legacy she’s left,” Bure said.

The “Fuller House” star shared a picture of herself along with her husband and their two sons, Maksim and Lev. All four were smiling in the photo as they came together for this undoubtedly emotional day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Offered Their Condolences in the Comments Section

Shortly after Bure shared her post sharing her grandmother’s burial, several people took to the comments section to offer their thoughts and prayers to the actress.

“Praise God for a wonderful life she had! So sorry for your loss but thankful she knew the Lord,” one person wrote.

“So sorry for your loss! May her memory be eternal! Sending love and prayers to you and your family,” someone else added.

“She lived a wonderful life. My prayers with your family,” a third Instagram user commented.

“I am so sorry for your loss, but what a happy reunion for her in Heaven,” a fourth person said.

Bure’s Mother Shared a Tribute on Instagram as Well

Bure’s mom, Barbara Cameron, shared a photo of the tombstone that was had made for her parents.

“Today was the day that we laid our mother and father to their resting place Conejo Mountain in Funeral Home. One of the most beautiful funeral homes locations here in Camarillo. We celebrated mom‘s life with an original song sung by our Kenzie Mae. We shared some wonderful beautiful memories of the nurturing, loving, kind, adventurous, funny, strong, feisty, woman that she was. We joined their ashes together and together they will be forever and ever,” Cameron wrote.

“Thank you for those that joined us in celebrating a beautiful woman we called mom,” she added.

The stone features the family name “Bausmith” across the top and a picture of Jeanne and her husband Frank in the center. Bure’s grandfather, lovingly referred to as “Pop Pop,” served in the military and died in 2018, according to the family’s tombstone.

“Jesus said, ‘I am the way the truth and the life no one comes to the father except through me.’ Both mom and dad receive Jesus as their Savior and were baptized. Jesus is our hope, and what a gift from our Father that we will see them again one day and all be together for eternity. Thank you Jesus,” Cameron’s post caption continued.

“Was a beautiful day mom,” Bure commented, leaving two red heart emoji.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Feel Bad for Pro After Learning About His Season 31 Partner