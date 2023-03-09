Pregnant DWTS Pro Just Shared Big News With Fans

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are moving to Florida. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared the news on Instagram on March 9, 2023, after weeks of teasing a big announcement.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!” Carson captioned an Instagram post. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Received Support From Her DWTS Family

Just after Carson shared her family’s big news, several of her “Dancing With the Stars” friends and colleagues shared their messages of support.

“So awesome! Congrats,” wrote pro Alan Bersten.

“That’s awesome !!!!!!!” Sasha Farber added.

“Witttttts!!!!!!!! This is awesome!!! Congratulations! Xo,” Peta Murgatroyd said.

Carson and McAllister have been spending quite a bit of time in the Sunshine State, which is where McAllister’s family calls home. Carson and McAllister have called Utah home for several years, leaving for months at a time to live in Los Angeles so that Carson could compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Carson and McAllister are expecting their second child — a baby boy — in May 2023. Carson made the announcement on season 31 of DWTS. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2. I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great,” she said on the November 4, 2022, episode, according to Us Weekly.

Witney Carson Teased ‘Something Big’ Involving Her Family

On February 9, 2023, Carson took to her Instagram feed to tease some news, promising to let her fans in on the secret “soon.”

“Sharing something big with you all soon… change is hard, but I’m excited for our next adventure with our boys. Will let you know soon, I promise! Until then, enjoy,” she captioned a video of her and McAllister doing a choreographed dance.

Many fans have tried to guess what the news might be.

“If you are leaving DWTS then I don’t wanna know,” one person wrote.

“Moving to Florida???” someone else guessed.

“You’re having twins,” a third Instagram user commented.

On her recent Instagram Stories, Carson debunked any and all rumors about having twins.

“Is the announcement twins?” someone asked on her IG Q&A on March 7, 2023.

“Okay lots of these guesses and I’ll just shut it down right now hahaha only one baby in there,” she responded.

