Witney Carson’s Son Rushed to the ER After Hitting Head on Concrete

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, rushed their 3-year-old son, Leo, to the hospital. The toddler fell while outside and hit his head and the side of his face on the concrete. Fortunately, everything seemed to check out just fine.

Carson shared the news on her Instagram Stories on February 16, 2024, one day after the accident.

“We rushed to the hospital after the accident. Thank goodness he didn’t pass out or lose consciousness — so many tender mercies,” Carson captioned a photo of her son in the hospital, careful to cover his bruised face.

“The doctors at Nemours children’s hospital are actually angels on earth. Made him feel so

comfortable and safe and let us be with him the whole time,” she said in subsequent slide.

Nemours Children’s Hospital is located in Orlando, Florida, not too far from where Carson and McAllister live. The facility offers 24-hour emergency care, according to its website.

Carson and McAllister moved to Florida in June 2023. The couple also shares 9-month-old son, Jet. Carson didn’t give any additional details about Leo’s fall or how it happened.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson’s Son Underwent Brain Scans After the Accident

As a precaution, doctors conducted some brain scans to make sure that Leo didn’t suffer any sort of internal bleeding or other head trauma.

“The scans came back clear and we were so relieved. It’s never easy seeing your baby hurt and it was traumatic for all of us. I’m incredibly thankful we left with only bruises and bumps. Praying my heart out for those parents who go through this type of stress-it’s the worst feeling in the world,” Carson captioned another post on her Instagram Stories.

Several hours later, Carson shared an update with fans. “Day 2!” she captioned a photo of her son, who has two gnarly bruises — one on his cheek and the other on the side of his head. “We’re looking much better believe it or not,” she said.

It’s unknown if Leo will need any follow-up visits as he continues to recover at home.

Leo Was Rushed to the Hospital in the Summer of 2023

It’s no secret that Carson and McAllister have their hands full with two little boys at home.

In July 2023, Leo had a very high temperature and was taken to the emergency room as a precaution.

“Rainy Sundays in bed,” Carson captioned a video on her Instagram Stories on July 16, 2023.

“[And] then we ended up here. Leo boy got a high fever so we took him to the ER,” she captioned a subsequent post. Thankfully, Leo just had a virus that went away on its own.

“ER visits with two kids… it’s a different kind of challenge. So grateful for my partner in this crazy life,” Carson said before giving fans an update on Leo’s condition. “He’s resting today. It’s just a virus that will hopefully soon pass. Poor buddy,” she said.

