DWTS Viewers ‘Disappointed’ With Pro After Halloween Episode

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are disappointed with a professional dancer after the Halloween night broadcast.

During the show, Witney Carson and her celebrity partner, Wayne Brady, performed a contemporary routine. Many fans were excited because Carson is considered one of the best choreographers on the show.

When the routine was over, however, some fans questioned whether it was a contemporary routine at all. Others were disappointed with the music and the choreography.

“Wayne’s dance tonight was Witney’s biggest Halloween miss IMO…” one person tweeted. “It just was not even what it should have been. Not a Contemporary in the slightest tbh… that might be the fault of the song but still… I didn’t like it at all. Might even be my least fav from them so far.”

During the show, judge Derek Hough complimented Carson on working with the music she was given, which was an electronic take on the “Halloween Theme” from “Halloween.”

Some Fans Were Disappointed With Carson’s Choreography

Some fans took to social media to share that they were disappointed with Carson’s choreography for Halloween.

“The whole concept of the dance and the song felt off to me honestly,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I was so excited for another Halloween contemporary from her too.”

Another person commented, “I was kind of disappointed to hear her equate a contemporary to a freestyle in the package. I know she knows better than that! I do think she was likely limited somewhat [simple] lifts so that likely played a role in her choreo, but I feel like she could have done more actual contemporary even taking Wayne’s knee into consideration.”

Later in the show, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater performed a contemporary dance to “Ghost” by Justin Bieber, and fans were obsessed with that performance, which left Donovan emotional and put the couple at the top of the leaderboard for the first time.

Carson had a lot to live up to, as last year’s Halloween episode featured Emmy-nominated contemporary choreography from Daniella Karagach for her partner Iman Shumpert.

Some other fans on Reddit questioned Carson’s season overall so far, however, not just her Halloween contemporary, though many defended her.

“She seems mostly fine to me. If she’s tired, it’s understandable, she’s got a toddler,” one person wrote.

They added, “I also don’t think her and Wayne are having problems but I do think there might be more of a work-colleague relationship between them, rather than besties.”

Others mentioned the travel mix-up the couple had earlier in the season as a possible point of contention.

Carson & Brady Fell From the Top of the Leaderboard

For the past two weeks, Carson and Brady have been lower than they’re used to on the leaderboard. Throughout the first few weeks of the competition, they earned top spots on the board alongside Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey. Now, they earned lower scores two weeks in a row.

Carson thought the dance went well, however.

“I love Halloween!!” she wrote on Instagram after the episode. “It was so fun to play cyborgs, and truthfully @mrbradybaby absolutely smashed it!! What’d you guys think?”

There are only a few weeks left in the competition, as the show will wrap up for the season on November 21.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.