Concerns Mount for DWTS Alum Following Family Tragedy

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Wynonna Judd performed at the CMAs on November 8, 2023. She joined country music star Jelly Roll to perform his hit single, “Need a Favor.” However, fans were quick to notice that Judd appeared unsteady on her feet.

Jelly Roll sang the first part of the song with a choir behind him before Judd joined him on stage. She slowly walked over to him, almost shuffling her feet. Once she reached the center of the stage, she grabbed hold of Jelly Roll’s arm and didn’t let go.

After the performance, Judd took to social media to tell fans that she was extremely “nervous” taking the stage. “I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life,” the seasoned performer said. “All is well,” she added in an effort to calm the concerns.

Fans Expressed Concerns for Wynonna Judd on Social Media

Shortly after the performance ended, fans took to social media to express their concerns. Quite a few are worried about Judd, some pointing out that she “hasn’t been right” since the death of her mother.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022. On the January 9, 2023, episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast, Wynonna Judd said that she had noticed that “something wasn’t right” with her mom in the days leading up to her death.

“I knew then that something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, like nervous. And I softened. Which I think is God’s grace. And I just kind of reached out and touched her hand…and I’m glad I did that because that’s the last time we performed together,” she said at the time.

Judd and her mom made up the legendary singing group “The Judds” and performed together for years. And while the younger Judd has decided to continue on with her career, fans are really worried about her.

“Wynonna Judd seemed a little off when singing tonight or was it just me?” one person asked on a Reddit thread after Judd’s performance at the CMAs.

“She looked like she couldnt stand. I was worried for her,” someone else said.

“I’m so concerned for her,” read a third comment.

“She hasn’t been right since her mom passed. She acted similarly at a prior award show. Heartbreaking,” a fourth Redditor wrote.

“She was hanging on so tight to him and he was absolutely holding her up too,” another comment read.

Wynonna Judd Suffers From Vertigo

Judd’s appearance at the CMAs isn’t the first time that fans have expressed concerns over her health. On New Year’s Eve 2023, she was forced to sit out of a performance due to an “extreme bout of vertigo.”

“I was looking so forward to singing with my dear @kelseaballerini tonight. Instead, I am on the bus struggling with an extreme bout of vertigo, and am unable to perform. Nashville, I am absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight. Kelsea, I look forward to stepping onstage with you in February, better than ever!!!!” Judd captioned an Instagram post on December 31, 2022.

Vertigo is a condition that makes a person feel extremely dizzy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can cause balance issues, hearing loss, headaches, and more.

In February 2023, Judd had to stop one of her shows in Ohio after she nearly fainted on stage.

“Hang on a second… I am really dizzy,” she said on stage, according to Country now. “Can somebody come up here please?” she asked of the crew. “I’m really dehydrated and I’m having a hard time, so wait a second,” she added.

