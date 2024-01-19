DWTS Alum’s Boyfriend Addresses Split Rumors

Season 16 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Zendaya ignited split rumors after removing all of the people she had been following on Instagram.

The “Dune” star scrubbed her account clean of any and all followers, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland. It didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about the relationship and wonder whether or not things had gone south.

However, TMZ posted a video of Holland in which he was quick to debunk the breakup chatter. “No no no no, absolutely not,” the 27-year-old actor told a paparazzo.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 when they were both cast in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They became fast friends and later fell in love. It is believed that the two took their relationship to the next level sometime in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya Shared a Post Promoting Her New Film

After making some pretty drastic changes to her Instagram account, Zendaya took to her feed to share the movie poster for the film “Challengers,” which is slated to hit theaters in April 2024. The post got a good amount of attention because Zendaya hadn’t uploaded anything to her Instagram feed since October 2023.

Fans reacted to the post, which was uploaded on January 1, 2024. Quite a few people were curious about Zendaya’s decision to clean up her Instagram followers list.

“Those who visited her account after the news that Zendaya unfollowed tom,” one person wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“You are gonna own 2024 queenn,” someone else said.

“Why you unfollowed me queen,” a third fan asked.

“Wishing you the most beautiful new year too ♡ I can’t wait to see Challengers,” a fourth comment read.

Zendaya & Tom Holland Engagement Rumors Have Been Plentiful

When Zendaya and Holland aren’t busy denying split rumors, they seem to be surrounded with engagement rumors.

In September 2023, Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie in which an engagement-like ring was on her finger. According to E! News, the photo caused fans to speculate about whether Holland had proposed. The actress then took to her Stories to clear up any and all confusion.

“I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously,” she said, adding, “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

The idea, however, wasn’t super farfetched. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Holland admitted to being in love with Zendaya.

“I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” he said in June 2023. Rizz is slang for charisma.

“I need you to fall in love with me for it to really work. So, long game. Probably making a movie together. It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kinda where my rizz is at,” he further explained.

