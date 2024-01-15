Peta Murgatroyd Receives ‘Spontaneous’ Gift From Former Dance Partner

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd received a special gift from her season 32 dance partner, Barry Williams.

On January 10, 2024, Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to share a thoughtful photo book that Williams made for her. On the inside pages, he chose some of his favorite memories from the season.

“I also just received the most amazing, cutest, spontaneous gift from Barry, my partner on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Murgatroyd said, holding up the photo book. “He created this season 32 book of memories for me and I am just so elated. This is just the sweetest,” she continued.

“Barry, I love you. Thank you,” she added. Williams and Murgatroyd made it halfway through the competition and were eliminated in seventh place.

Barry Williams Included a Personalized Note to Peta Murgatroyd

Murgatroyd showed off the unique gift in a subsequent post on her Instagram Stories. On the book’s first page, Williams hand wrote a note.

“For Peta, my wonderful dance partner,” the note read. As the DWTS pro began flipping through the pages, she recognized many memories that she made on season 32. For example, one of the photos was snapped during rehearsals when a group of the contestants and pros got together to surprise Williams for his birthday.

“That was actually a real surprise. He did not know that was happening,” she said. The book went in chronological order and featured photos from each week of the competition.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” Murgatroyd said, adding that her favorite dance of the season was the salsa because of the “shirt rip.”

“Barry just nailed it,” she said.

Peta Murgatroyd Called Season 32 One of Her Favorite ‘Ever’

After being eliminated from the competition, Murgatroyd took to her Instagram feed to bid farewell to Williams and to share her thoughts on the season overall.

“To Barry, my Bazza, my Big Bad Baz, the Heart Of The Show,” she wrote. “What a surprise you were. I will never forget the day I met you. You stood up when the cameras stopped rollin and showed me everything you had in your dance repertoire. I swear I never stopped smiling, I couldn’t contain my joy. I quickly realized I had grossly underestimated you. You were one of the few who were genuinely so happy to be there, you were so eager to learn.. I had zero clue what to do with you, but as the days rolled on I knew exactly how we were going to showcase your talent,” she continued.

“This has to be one of my favorite seasons ever. Truly. Week to week you continued to WOW people in the ballroom and all over the country. You showed them that at any age you can still pursue your dreams. For me to be a tiny sliver in this dream makes me incredibly happy,” she added.

