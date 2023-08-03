DWTS Runner-Up Posts Tribute After Sudden Loss of Co-Star Angus Cloud

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Zendaya has penned a tribute to Angus Cloud following his sudden death.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 1, 2023.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya & Angus Cloud Were Co-Stars on ‘Euphoria’

In 2019, Zendaya and Cloud made their debuts on “Euphoria.” The series, which streams on Max, following the lives of high school kids as they deal with their lives surrounded by temptations such as drugs, drink and sex.

Zendaya plays the lead role of Rue Bennett, while Cloud portrayed a character named Fezco. Other actors on the show include Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of Zendaya’s post to react to her touching words.

“It’s sad how all these young people leaving us way too soon,” one person wrote.

“I’m so sorry.. he was amazing on euphoria.. not gonna be the same without him,” someone else added.

“You always know exactly what to say. Definitely thinking of you and hoping you’re holding up okay. Always here for you. Sending all my love,” a third comment read.

“We love you so much. Sending you lots of love and strength daya,” another Instagram user said.

Angus Cloud’s Mother Called 911 to Report a ‘Possible Overdose’

On July 31, 2023, TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed and Oakland police and fire personnel responded. On the phone, Cloud’s mother said that it was possible that her son had overdosed. Variety reported that Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family said in a statement.

In a statement given to Entertainment Tonight, Cloud’s family said that the 25-year-old was having trouble dealing with the loss of his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement read.

Indeed, Cloud took to Instagram on July 14, 2023, to share a photo of his dad with the caption, “miss u breh.”

READ NEXT: Fans Worried That DWTS Champ Has Ended Her Engagement