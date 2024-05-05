Fans Can’t Believe What Dannielynn Birkhead Looks Like Today

The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead is all grown up. On May 4, Dannielynn Birkhead accompanied her father to the Kentucky Derby — an annual tradition they’ve been keeping up with for years.

“On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two. Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found,” Larry Birkhead captioned an Instagram post.

“Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close,” he added.

Larry Birkhead has been raising his daughter since she was a baby. Smith died of a drug overdose in 2007.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dannielynn Birkhead Wore a Red Dress to the Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead dazzled at the Kentucky Derby in a red, floor-length gown with puffed sleeves. The 17-year-old wore her short hair in light waves and accessorized with two bracelets and a red fascinator.

Fans reacted to the photos of the Birkheads on Instagram.

“She is so beautiful. You have done a great job raising her! I followed the whole saga with her and she is so lucky to have you,” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful young lady in a beautiful dress!! I’m sure her mother would have been so proud. Her dad has certainly done a terrific job of raising her,” someone else added.

“I love that this is your tradition together!! I love the dad and daughter bond you share!! She is absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Awww she’s so pretty. Looks alot like her mom but more like her dad. I followed Anna from day 1 all the way til the moment you found out your girl was yours and I was so happy. You did a great job @larryanddannielynn raising such a fine and sweet young lady. Her smile says it all, a beautiful human being. Much love and peace to you both xoxo,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Larry Birkhead Is Proud of His Daughter

In an interview with People magazine in 2022, Larry Birkhead expressed just how proud he is of his little girl.

“Dannielynn is such a great kid and she makes me so proud every day. I can’t believe she is old enough to drive! It seems like yesterday I was pushing her in a toy car,” he told the outlet.

Larry Birkhead chose to raise his daughter in Kentucky after her mom died. And there’s a special reason why the Kentucky Derby became a tradition for him and his daughter.

“It’s kind of been a tradition that we would go every year. That’s where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it’s something that I’ve taken my daughter back every year since. .. it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things,” he told Fox News in 2023.

READ NEXT: DWTS Couple Share Huge News: ‘We Did a Thing’