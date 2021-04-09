DMX’s Last Instagram Post Before He Died

DMX has died. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” X’s family said in a statement to People.

According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a drug overdose on Friday, April 2, and sources told the outlet that it “triggered a heart attack” that left him in critical condition. He was placed on life support for the past week.

The last Instagram photo that DMX shared on his account was uploaded on March 24. The photo featured a sweatshirt that read “DMX” across the chest. The post was liked more than 25,000 times.

“Limited edition ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ tour merch available now at http://www.creamrecordsunlimited.com link in bio,” the caption on the photo read. Based on the nature of the post, it seems like the rapper may have had someone running his social media. The last few posts on his account were promos for his recent shows.

Here’s what you need to know:

DMX’s Girlfriend Shared What May Have Been the Last Photo & Video of Him Taken at the end of March

DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, shared a few photos and videos which very well could be the last ones of DMX alive.

As previously reported by Heavy, Lindstrom posted a video of her boyfriend on March 30, 2021. He had been in the car with her and their son, Exodus, listening to music and jamming out. He looked like he was really having a great time.

“He talking about record us rocking lol he too funny!!!” Lindstrom captioned the post.

A few days earlier, Lindstrom shared a few photos from an outing with DMX. The two were standing outside as they posed for a photo. X was dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and Lindstrom appeared to be wearing a black dress. You can see the photo below.

DMX Was Slated to Perform in Texas Next Month

On March 13, a post on DMX’s Instagram account promoted his upcoming show at the Rail Club in Fort Worth, Texas. According to Event Brite, tickets for the May 30 event ranged in price from $30 to $80. On May 29, he was slated to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon in Houston. And, on May 28, he was going to make a stop at Piere’s in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

DMX seemed to be ready to get back to performing after he had spent time in jail for tax fraud. According to Vulture, he was released in 2019.

“I spoke to him; he’s very happy. He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over,” his lawyer told the outlet at the time.

DMX eased back into the entertainment industry. In the summer of 2019, he was featured on a track with Swizz Beatz and Rick Ross. Then, on October 12, 2019, he did a show with Three 6 Mafia in Mississippi.

Like the rest of the world, he couldn’t do much in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, according to his IMDb page, he has kept himself fairly busy with new projects.

In November 2020, he joined Cameo. You can see his announcement below.

