Are Dollar Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

Are Dollar stores open on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022? The good news is that most Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree stores are open for New Year’s, but they may have varying hours.

Dollar Tree on New Year’s Eve 2021 & Day 2022

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for New Year’s Eve and Day, although hours can change from their normal hours because of the holidays.

A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy that all Dollar Tree stores will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. local time on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Find your nearest store’s hours and more information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here. Dollar Tree orders can also be delivered through Instacart in case you are needing something but don’t have time to go to the store yourself. You can also call 1-877-530-TREE to place orders by phone. If you get the store’s catalog, you can make catalog quick orders online here with the SKU number.

Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve 2021 & Day 2022

Family Dollar Stores are typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours can vary from store to store.

A representative of Family Dollar told Heavy that all Family Dollar stores will operate for their regular store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year.

You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. Family Dollar allows orders also to be made through Instacart, for shoppers who are interested in getting deliveries because they don’t have time to go to the store in person.

Dollar General on New Year’s Eve 2021 & Day 2022

A representative from Dollar General confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for their normal operating hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year. Although stores were closed on Christmas, they won’t also be closed on New Year’s.

You’ll want to check the store locator online to find out the hours on New Year’s Eve and Day before you head over, to confirm that what the store’s hours are near you. You can use the store locator here to help.

Dollar General has digital coupons here. You can also check out their online ad here to see what type of specials they’ll be offering over the holiday. The Beauty Cents Magazine is valid from November 4 to January 31, but please keep in mind that all specials may vary by location based on availability. If you text SIGNUP to 34898, you can get signed up to receive coupons and offers straight to your phone so you always know the latest specials.

