Doreen Montalvo Dead: ‘In the Heights’ Broadway Star Dies at 56

Doreen Montalvo, who starred in the Broadway production of In the Heights and Mrs. Doubtfire, died on October 17, as reported by her manager Steve Maihack on Instagram. She was 56.

Montalvo’s cause of death stems from a stroke she suffered two weeks ago, according to Maihack. He wrote:

It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater….belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all… DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE.

While Broadway remained shut down due to coronavirus, which prematurely closed Mrs. Doubtfire three days after the show officially opened, Montalvo performed in a flash mob in Times Square on August 14 to pay tribute to theatre, as reported by Broadwayworld.com.

While practicing social distancing, over 70 Broadway stars from shows such as Hamilton, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and more, safely gathered for the performance event to raise money for the out-of-work Broadway community. Rob McClure, Montalvo’s co-star in Mrs. Doubtfire shared pictures from the event on his Instagram page.

Montalvo is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mike Mann, and their family.

In Addition To Starring In National Tours, Montalvo Appeared on Numerous Hit TV Shows

While Montalvo’s Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Flashdance and On Your Feet, the actress was also worked on the small and big screen. Her TV credits include guest-starring roles on Madame Secretary, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, One Life to Life, and Smash, according to her IMDB profile.

Garden Sets: Doreen MontalvoJoin us in the Home Gardening Center for a special Garden Set sung by Broadway's own Doreen Montalvo, and continue to celebrate Fiesta de Flores at Home. A Bronxite, Montalvo is an original cast member of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights. She performed on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire and West Side Story,… 2020-10-13T20:35:21Z

A for her film roles, Montalvo will appear in the upcoming movie versions on In the Heights starring Lin Manuel Miranda, and the Steven Spielberg directed West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort.

Amid quarantine, she spent time with her husband in Maine, painted, taught Broadway master classes online for kids, sang during live-stream performances, and continued to audition for roles via self-tape videos.

Montalvo loved to find ways to help the world through her art. In December 2017, along with SCOBAR Entertainment and Joseph Macchia, she produced a benefit concert for Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurrican Maria, as reported by Broadway.com. This event raised over $4,000 for Puerto Rico.

Heartfelt Tributes to Montalvo & Her Memorable Career Performances Filled Social Media Following Her Death

Montalvo’s family and friends had shared their prayers for her recovery on social media, and following her death, people post beautiful tributes to the Broadway star. Actress Melissa Lopez wrote on Instagram, “I am heartbroken. This beautiful angel has left us, way too soon. But she left so much behind to be proud of. She was, I kid you not, one of the nicest most beautiful souls I’ve known. Te amo Doreen! I’m so grateful to have known you!”

The Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical family mourns the loss of Doreen Montalvo. Doreen’s immense talent was matched by her extraordinary kindness and remarkable generosity. Her light shown brightly onstage and off. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5c57SV5rEX — Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) October 17, 2020

The Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway family has lost a loved one in their cast. Rest in Power, Doreen Montalvo Mann. 😢 #RIP #Broadway @DoubtfireBway — Kurt Glenn (@glenn_biz) October 17, 2020

