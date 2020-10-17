Doreen Montalvo Dead: ‘In the Heights’ Broadway Star Dies at 56

Doreen Montalvo, who starred in the Broadway production of In the Heights and Mrs. Doubtfire, died on October 17, as reported by her manager Steve Maihack on Instagram. She was 56.
Montalvo’s cause of death stems from a stroke she suffered two weeks ago, according to Maihack. He wrote:
It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater….belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all… DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE.
While Broadway remained shut down due to coronavirus, which prematurely closed Mrs. Doubtfire three days after the show officially opened, Montalvo performed in a flash mob in Times Square on August 14 to pay tribute to theatre, as reported by Broadwayworld.com.
I was asked to participate in a photo being taken by @michaelah.jpg for @theensemblist in Times Square this morning, supporting the #savethearts campaign. I questioned whether or not I wanted to drive all the way from Philly to spend 5 minutes taking a photo, but with Maggie’s encouragement, I decided to go. Half way up the turnpike, the sky opened and it began to pour. Again, I wondered if I was wasting my time. And then, just before entering the Lincoln Tunnel, the sky cleared and I saw the New York City skyline for the first time in 5 months, and I cried. I parked at 10th and 42nd and walked the bare streets of midtown to Times Square, passing all the empty theaters and restaurants along the way. I walked by the Stephen Sondheim marquee and visited pictures of my Doubtfire Family, who still smile, frozen in March of 2020B.C. (Before Covid), unaware that the world was about to change. Their ongoing presence there fuels the promise that our show will eventually return. I met up with dozens of cast members from other shows. Masked up, we extended our hands and hearts toward one another, but from at least 6ft away. I was surprised by how easily we all could identify each other by just our eyeballs and maybe a show t-shirt. No hugs. That hurt. We stood apart. Together. Briefly. At last. An army of unemployed joy makers in the rain. The picture was taken. I got back in the car and drove home. The last time I remember a picture like this being taken in Times Square of our community was after 9/11, with the caption “Broadway’s Open for Business.” A photo to celebrate overcoming horrific tragedy. Today’s photo is less triumphant. Although, with John Lewis now looking over us in Duffy Square, one can’t help but be hopeful. (Continued in next post. 1/2) #savethearts #extendpua
While practicing social distancing, over 70 Broadway stars from shows such as Hamilton, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and more, safely gathered for the performance event to raise money for the out-of-work Broadway community. Rob McClure, Montalvo’s co-star in Mrs. Doubtfire shared pictures from the event on his Instagram page.
Montalvo is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mike Mann, and their family.
In Addition To Starring In National Tours, Montalvo Appeared on Numerous Hit TV Shows
While Montalvo’s Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Flashdance and On Your Feet, the actress was also worked on the small and big screen. Her TV credits include guest-starring roles on Madame Secretary, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, One Life to Life, and Smash, according to her IMDB profile.
A for her film roles, Montalvo will appear in the upcoming movie versions on In the Heights starring Lin Manuel Miranda, and the Steven Spielberg directed West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort.
Amid quarantine, she spent time with her husband in Maine, painted, taught Broadway master classes online for kids, sang during live-stream performances, and continued to audition for roles via self-tape videos.
Montalvo loved to find ways to help the world through her art. In December 2017, along with SCOBAR Entertainment and Joseph Macchia, she produced a benefit concert for Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurrican Maria, as reported by Broadway.com. This event raised over $4,000 for Puerto Rico.
Heartfelt Tributes to Montalvo & Her Memorable Career Performances Filled Social Media Following Her Death
Montalvo’s family and friends had shared their prayers for her recovery on social media, and following her death, people post beautiful tributes to the Broadway star. Actress Melissa Lopez wrote on Instagram, “I am heartbroken. This beautiful angel has left us, way too soon. But she left so much behind to be proud of. She was, I kid you not, one of the nicest most beautiful souls I’ve known. Te amo Doreen! I’m so grateful to have known you!”
The Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical family mourns the loss of Doreen Montalvo. Doreen’s immense talent was matched by her extraordinary kindness and remarkable generosity. Her light shown brightly onstage and off. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5c57SV5rEX
— Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) October 17, 2020
The Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway family has lost a loved one in their cast. Rest in Power, Doreen Montalvo Mann. 😢 #RIP #Broadway @DoubtfireBway
— Kurt Glenn (@glenn_biz) October 17, 2020
I can't believe I'm posting this right now! I'm so numb and my heart is broken into Million pieces. Heaven has gained another Beautiful Angel, My Dear friend Doreen @doreencita . I don't want to accept it. I meant to text you that night at VivaBroadway and I forgot. I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MAMA!!! My heart aches so bad. Here is a picture of us, when you came into our lives 2010, In The Heights Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theater. Its true when they say Friends turn into Family. I miss and Love You so much. My prayers are with Michael, your family, friends and Broadway family. 💔😭🙏❤ I LOVE YOU SOOOO !!! TE ADORO MAMA #GoneTooSoon #InTheHeights #OBCInTheHeights
